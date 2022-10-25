BP share price soared to its year-to-date high. Shell and TotalEnergies published strong quarterly results. Analysts expect that the company's revenue surged in Q3. BP (LON: BP) share price popped to the highest level since October 5 after the strong results by Shell. The stock rose to a high of 478p, which was about 13.4% from the lowest level this month. It has rallied by more than 45% this year, making it one of the best-performing stocks in the FTSE 100.

