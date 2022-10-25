Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Amazon share price forecast after Q3 results
The company's management updated financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third-quarter results on Thursday, and the company’s management updated financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter. Third-quarter results missed estimates, while the e-commerce giant’s forecast for the holiday sales growth showed many of...
invezz.com
Are McDonald’s shares worth buying after the Q3 results?
McDonald's reports market-beating results for its fiscal Q3. BTIG's Peter Saleh shares his outlook on McDonald's shares. He's convinced McDonald's will hold up well in a recession. Shares of McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) are in the green on Thursday after the fast-food giant reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third...
invezz.com
A love affair with Meta stock: Does Cramer owe the investment community an apology?
Meta (formerly known as Facebook) stock plunged below $100 per share this week. Shares haven't traded this low since 2016. CNBC's Jim Cramer apologies for trusting management in turning around the stock. Many Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shareholders have seen their impressive gains wiped out after the social media...
invezz.com
Should I buy Mastercard shares after the Q3 results?
Mastercard reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results this Thursday, and CEO Michael Miebach said that consumer spending remains resilient and cross-border travel continues to recover. Mastercard continues to improve its position in the market. Mastercard reported better-than-expected third-quarter results this Thursday; total revenue has...
invezz.com
Amazon stock ‘overreacted’ to the Q3 report: buy the dip?
Amazon Web Services comes in well below the Street estimates in Q3. Gene Munster remains bullish on the Amazon stock for the long term. Shares of the tech behemoth tanked about 15% in after-hours trading. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), on Thursday, said its profit from the closely followed “cloud” business...
invezz.com
Is it safe to buy the IAG share price dip?
IAG (LON: IAG) share price pulled back on Friday after the company published its quarterly results. The stock dropped to a low of 106p, which was the lowest level since October 13 of this year. It remains about 28% above the lowest level this month, making it a top FTSE 100 performer.
invezz.com
ServiceNow stock has upside to $549: MoffettNathanson
ServiceNow had better-than-expected profit in its fiscal Q3. MoffettNathanson upgraded its shares to "outperform". ServiceNow stock is still down about 35% for the year. ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) is already up nearly 15% this morning on better-than-expected quarterly earnings. But a MoffettNathanson analyst says it’s only a preview of what’s in store moving forward.
invezz.com
Tullow Oil share price outlook as energy profits jump
Tullow Oil stock has bounced back as oil and gas profits rise. Crude oil price has been at an elevated level recently. Shell and TotalEnergies published strong quarterly results this week. Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) share price has crawled back recently as oil and gas companies record bumper profits. The...
invezz.com
NatWest share price outlook after Lloyds weak earnings
NatWest share price has been in a strong bullish trend recently. The company will publish its third-quarter results on Friday. The stock has formed a rising wedge pattern on the hourly chart. NatWest (LON: NWG) share price has made a strong recovery in the past few days as stability returned...
invezz.com
Manta Network set for crypto’s largest trusted setup event with 5,000 participants
Manta Network's trusted setup event with over 5,000 keys generated put the protocol on track for ZKP history. Manta Network's trusted setup ceremony is for the launch of the privacy payments network MantaPay. Zcash, Tornado Cash and Aleo also had trusted setup events. Manta Network, a Polkadot parachain leveraging zkSNARK...
invezz.com
Is the BP share price dirt cheap ahead of Q3 earnings?
BP share price soared to its year-to-date high. Shell and TotalEnergies published strong quarterly results. Analysts expect that the company's revenue surged in Q3. BP (LON: BP) share price popped to the highest level since October 5 after the strong results by Shell. The stock rose to a high of 478p, which was about 13.4% from the lowest level this month. It has rallied by more than 45% this year, making it one of the best-performing stocks in the FTSE 100.
invezz.com
Credit Suisse stock lost another 20% this morning: detailed here
Credit Suisse reports a massive loss for its fiscal third quarter. The Swiss bank announces a significant strategic overhaul. Credit Suisse stock is now down nearly 60% for the year. Credit Suisse Group AG (SWX: CSGN) lost another 20% on Thursday after reporting a massive loss for its fiscal third...
invezz.com
Here’s why Apple’s Q4 wasn’t all that bad!
Apple reports its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analyst Ivan Feinseth shares his outlook on the Apple stock. Shares of the iPhone maker are currently down 20% YTD. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading down in extended trading even though it reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth...
invezz.com
Should you buy MATIC after BitPay adds support for the cryptocurrency?
BItPay added support for the Polygon (MATIC) network on top of its services. BitPay app users are able to store, trade, and spend MATIC. The value of the MATIC cryptocurrency has jumped 21% in the last seven days. The crypto payments processing company BitPay now supports the Polygon protocol. Polygon...
invezz.com
Bitstamp now supports PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay: what you need to know
PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay are on Bitstamp, adding to bank transfer and credit card as payment methods. Bitstamp’s support for PayPal makes it easy and faster for customers to buy crypto. Bitstamp, Europe’s largest crypto exchange recently ranked the top-rated centralized cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) in the world...
invezz.com
Bybit exchange extends zero-fee trading campaign
The campaign was initially set to only run for a month. The Campaign will now run up to the end of 2022. Bybit, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has decided to extend its zero-fees on spot trading Campaign that it launched in September. The company is extending...
invezz.com
Hong Kong looks to legalise retail crypto trading: report
Hong Kong's plans on retail crypto trading come amid the city's push to become crypto hub. Regulators are considering mandatory licensing of crypto exchanges starting in 2023. Regulated exchanges will need to list a range of crypto assets, but adhere to certain standards. Cryptocurrency news out of Hong Kong indicate...
invezz.com
Nearly one million people now own 1 bitcoin
The number has risen 12% this year as the value of one Bitcoin has tumbled. This amazing thing about Bitcoin is that, given it is run on blockchain technology, one can jump on-chain and get all kinds of data. If I was trying to find the number of bank accounts...
invezz.com
Exxon raises dividend despite President Biden warning against it
Exxon Mobil Corp reports highest quarterly profit in its history. CEO Darren Woods discussed the results on CNBC Squawk Box. The oil giant raised its dividend to 91 cents per share on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is trading up this morning after the oil giant reported its Q3...
invezz.com
EToro launches ESG investing tools to promote sustainable investments
ESG investing allows investors to take insight from the ESG ratings of a company before investing in their sto. EToro offers access to ESG scores for 2,700 investment assets. ESG scores are updated daily to reflect changes in company ratings and thus potential stocks performance. ESG investing is one of...
Comments / 0