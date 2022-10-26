Read full article on original website
A high-profile Australian #MeToo trial ended unexpectedly — and without a verdict
The high-profile trial of a former Australian parliamentary staffer accused of raping his colleague ended abruptly on Thursday (local time) — and without a verdict — after the judge said a juror consulted outside research against her instructions. The BBC reported that court officials in Canberra, Australia's capital...
At least 149 killed in stampede at Halloween event in South Korea
SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 149 people were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said.
Nearly 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Nearly 150 people, some in masquerade costumes, were killed and some 150 more were injured Saturday in a horrific stampede in central Seoul when a large crowd celebrating Halloween crammed into a narrow street, officials said. - 'Hoping for a quick recovery' - Twitter user @janelles_story shared a video that she said depicted scenes from Itaewon shortly before the stampede began, in which hundreds of young people, some clad in pirate, cowboy and other Halloween costumes, are seen in a narrow street lined with bars and cafes.
What to know about Brazil's election as Bolsonaro faces Lula, with major world impacts
SÃO PAULO — Brazilians head to the polls Sunday to vote in a crucial presidential election that is testing the world's fourth-largest democracy and could have a critical impact on the fight against climate change. On the far right is current President Jair Bolsonaro, a brash Christian nationalist...
The U.S. releases the oldest prisoner in Guantánamo Bay
Saifullah Paracha, a 75-year-old man from Pakistan who was held in the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, without charge for 18 years, has returned home, the Department of Defense announced on Saturday. In 2003, Paracha a former businessman and TV producer, was arrested by U.S. authorities on...
2 car bombs leave scores of casualties at an intersection in Somalia's capital
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Two car bombs exploded Saturday at a busy junction in Somalia's capital near key government offices, leaving "scores of civilian casualties" including children, national police said. One hospital worker counted at least 30 bodies. The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day when the president, prime...
Japan has taken in hundreds of Ukrainians. The welcome for others has been less warm
YOKOHAMA, Japan — A dozen Ukrainian students sit in a classroom, studying basic Japanese to help them navigate life in a new country. Among them is Sergei Litvinov, a 29-year-old trained chef, who arrived in June. He says he's been listening to Japanese rock music since his teen years.
A doctor's Ebola memoir is all too timely with a new outbreak in Uganda
Two young orphans inspired Dr. Benjamin Black to write a book about his experiences during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone. The British obstetrician/gynecologist knew the two boys, aged 8 and 9, for less than a day. When he met them, one was barely able to sip some fluid; the other was in a coma. They came from a village decimated by Ebola.
Iran's protesters find inspiration in a Kurdish revolutionary slogan
For 41 days, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in anger over the death of a young Kurdish woman in police custody, even as authorities continue their violent crackdown against them. The demonstrations — honoring the memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jina — have become the largest women's rights movement in Iran's recent history.
U.S. agencies warn of potential attacks by extremists tied to the midterm elections
U.S. security agencies have issued a heightened threat advisory, warning of a potential attacks on political candidates, election officials and others. The alert came Friday, the same day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked in their San Francisco home. NPR has obtained the bulletin issued by the Department...
A Thai media mogul and transgender activist has bought the Miss Universe competition
BANGKOK — A Thai business tycoon and transgender activist has purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, her company announced Wednesday. Chakrapong "Anne" Chakrajutathib, who controls JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., is a celebrity in Thailand who has starred in reality shows and is outspoken about being a transgender woman. She helped establish a nonprofit group, Life Inspired For Transsexual Foundation, to promote trans rights.
An unearthed John Steinbeck column probes the strength of U.S. democracy
NEW YORK — Decades ago, as communists and suspected communists were being blacklisted and debates spread over the future of American democracy, John Steinbeck — a resident of Paris at the time — often found himself asked about the headlines from his native country. The question he...
Russia is suspending a Ukraine grain export deal that has helped keep food prices down
MOSCOW — Russia says it is suspending its participation in a United Nations-brokered deal to secure the export of Ukrainian grain out though the Black Sea. According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, Moscow is exiting the grain deal for an "undetermined period." The move came just hours after Russia's Defense...
Political Rewind: Second woman alleges Walker paid for abortion; Latino vote; Poll workers
Kurt Young, @kurtbyoung, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. Mark Niesse, @markniesse, reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Patricia Soto Servin, digital content producer, The Univision 34 Atlanta. Rene Alegria, publisher, MundoNOW. The breakdown. 1. A second woman is alleging Herschel Walker wanted her to have an abortion. The anonymous woman...
Here's how far behind the world is on reining in climate change
World leaders will begin climate talks in Egypt in a little over a week, and tensions are expected to run high in the negotiations to reduce heat-trapping emissions. Now, new research shows the world has already fallen drastically behind in adopting the changes needed to avoid a future with even more extreme storms, heat waves and floods.
A non-stop flight from Alaska to Tasmania may be for the birds — and a possible record
CANBERRA, Australia — A young bar-tailed godwit appears to have set a non-stop distance record for migratory birds by flying at least 13,560 kilometers (8,435 miles) from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania, a bird expert said Friday. The bird was tagged as a hatchling in Alaska during...
Many midterm races focus on rising crime. Here's what the data does and doesn't show
Crime and public safety are among the issues that have taken center stage in many midterm races nationwide, from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania to New York. Republicans are repeating a page from their 2020 playbook by ramping up ads accusing Democrats of being soft on crime. The GOP spent nearly $40 million on crime-related messaging in September alone, as NPR has reported — and ad spending tends to be a good indication of what candidates and their backers think will sway voters.
Why election results may not be known right away
It's the night of the election. Polls have been closed for hours. Why don't Americans know the winners?. In 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the lack of final results on election night could be an indicator of something nefarious and used it to assert without evidence that the election was stolen: "We don't want them to find any more ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," he said.
2 Californians bought Barilla pasta thinking it was made in Italy. Now they're suing
What would it be like to live in a world where everything that was printed in an ad or said in a commercial were true, without you having to read the fine print?. It seems that's the world that Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost are seeking to build — at least when it comes to spaghetti.
Russia says it's done enlisting new troops after sending thousands more to Ukraine
MOSCOW — Russia announced it was formally ending a controversial mobilization drive to send additional forces to fight in Ukraine — with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informing President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting that the military had reached its target of 300,000 additional troops for the military campaign.
