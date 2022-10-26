ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

Nearly 150 people, some in masquerade costumes, were killed and some 150 more were injured Saturday in a horrific stampede in central Seoul when a large crowd celebrating Halloween crammed into a narrow street, officials said. - 'Hoping for a quick recovery' - Twitter user @janelles_story shared a video that she said depicted scenes from Itaewon shortly before the stampede began, in which hundreds of young people, some clad in pirate, cowboy and other Halloween costumes, are seen in a narrow street lined with bars and cafes.
Iran's protesters find inspiration in a Kurdish revolutionary slogan

For 41 days, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in anger over the death of a young Kurdish woman in police custody, even as authorities continue their violent crackdown against them. The demonstrations — honoring the memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jina — have become the largest women's rights movement in Iran's recent history.
A Thai media mogul and transgender activist has bought the Miss Universe competition

BANGKOK — A Thai business tycoon and transgender activist has purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, her company announced Wednesday. Chakrapong "Anne" Chakrajutathib, who controls JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., is a celebrity in Thailand who has starred in reality shows and is outspoken about being a transgender woman. She helped establish a nonprofit group, Life Inspired For Transsexual Foundation, to promote trans rights.
Political Rewind: Second woman alleges Walker paid for abortion; Latino vote; Poll workers

Kurt Young, @kurtbyoung, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. Mark Niesse, @markniesse, reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Patricia Soto Servin, digital content producer, The Univision 34 Atlanta. Rene Alegria, publisher, MundoNOW. The breakdown. 1. A second woman is alleging Herschel Walker wanted her to have an abortion. The anonymous woman...
Many midterm races focus on rising crime. Here's what the data does and doesn't show

Crime and public safety are among the issues that have taken center stage in many midterm races nationwide, from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania to New York. Republicans are repeating a page from their 2020 playbook by ramping up ads accusing Democrats of being soft on crime. The GOP spent nearly $40 million on crime-related messaging in September alone, as NPR has reported — and ad spending tends to be a good indication of what candidates and their backers think will sway voters.
Why election results may not be known right away

It's the night of the election. Polls have been closed for hours. Why don't Americans know the winners?. In 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the lack of final results on election night could be an indicator of something nefarious and used it to assert without evidence that the election was stolen: "We don't want them to find any more ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," he said.
