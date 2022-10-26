Read full article on original website
Related
The deadliest viruses in history
These are the 12 most lethal viruses, based on their mortality rates or the number of people they have killed.
WHO: Tuberculosis cases rise for the first time in years
GENEVA (AP) — The number of people infected with tuberculosis, including the kind resistant to drugs, rose globally for the first time in years, according to a report Thursday by the World Health Organization. The U.N. health agency said more than 10 million people worldwide were sickened by tuberculosis in 2021, a 4.5% rise from the year before. About 1.6 million people died, it said. WHO said about 450,000 cases involved people infected with drug-resistant TB, 3% more than in 2020. Dr. Mel Spigelman, president of the non-profit TB Alliance, said more than a decade of progress was lost when COVID-19 emerged in 2020. “Despite gains in areas like preventative therapy, we are still behind in just about every pledge and goal regarding TB,” Spigelman said.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever case reported in Kaberamaido District, Uganda
Health officials in Kaberamaido District in eastern Uganda report its first case of Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF). According to the district health officer, Dr James Daniel Odongo, the patient, a resident of Abirabira Village, in Aperkira Sub-county, was recently admitted to Kaberamaido General Hospital before being referred to Soroti Regional hospital.
outbreaknewstoday.com
South Africa measles outbreak rises to 11
In a follow-up on the measles outbreak in Limpopo Province, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports as of 27 October 2022, the number of measles outbreak cases has increased to 11 in the Greater Sekhukhune district. The last four measles cases were reported on 20 October 2022. The ages...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Spain reports doubling of Shigella in 2022
The Carlos III Health Institute in Spain reports a doubling in Shigella cases in 2022 year to date compared to 2021. They report 203 cases of the infection have been been reported so far this year, compared to the 99 that were recorded in 2021. According to Miguel Ángel Goenaga,...
foodsafetynews.com
England and Wales see Listeria infection decline
The number of Listeria infections fell in 2020 in England and Wales, according to recently released data. In total, 124 cases of listeriosis were reported in England and Wales in 2020, which is the lowest amount in several years. In 2019, 144 cases were recorded. There were two outbreaks in...
MedicalXpress
When tapas can cause harm: Large listeriosis outbreak in Spain
Listeria bacteria are ubiquitous in the environment and consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes is one of the main routes for food-borne outbreaks. Healthy adults might not even develop any symptoms after eating contaminated food. Listeriosis can, however, cause serious health issues in pregnant women, newborns and people with a weakened immune system. The incidence of listeriosis has been steadily increasing in Europe since 2008 with an observed upward trend in Spain since 1997.
BBC
Concern over flu and winter viruses but Covid levels unchanged
Covid infections remain fairly stable across the UK, but other viruses such as flu, norovirus and RSV are increasing, latest data shows. The flu season has started early and some children under five are ending up in hospital, health officials say. They are also reminding parents that all two and...
Comments / 0