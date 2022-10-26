Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
Campylobacter outbreak investigated by officials in NYC; cause as yet unknown
Public health officials in New York City are looking into an outbreak of illnesses believed to be infections from Campylobacter, a foodborne pathogen. Brooklyn officials say 50 cases of illnesses have been reported since the beginning of October. A specific source of the foodborne pathogen has not yet been determined, but chicken is often a source.
Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
Medical News Today
Methamphetamine: What you should know
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
Mississippi Drought Reveals Hidden Civil War Relics in River
Riley Bryant discovered rusted Civil War bullets on the previously submerged banks of the Mississippi, as well as a soldier's belt buckle.
rigzone.com
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
News-Medical.net
Dangers of recreational/medical cannabis use
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, cannabis is the most frequently used illicit drug in the world. While cannabis is being increasingly used as a recreational drug, in addition to its medical use for the treatment of chronic pain, there is little evidence of its safety.
LOCALIZE IT: Fentanyl pushes overdose deaths to record level
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:Fentanyl and other powerful synthetic opioids have become entrenched in the U.S. supply of illicit drugs, pushing the national accidental overdose death rate to record levels.As this deadliest latest wave of a decades-old national opioid crisis gains attention, misconceptions persist about fentanyl, how it is trafficked and why so many people are dying.Find The Associated Press story here.RESOURCES:— The AP has analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how many overdose deaths have involved opioids both nationally and by state. The analysis also has graphics showing the rise in deaths of synthetic opioids and...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of methamphetamine withdrawal?
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug. People can experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop using it. These can range from fatigue and depression to intense cravings. Although most withdrawal symptoms may resolve after a few weeks, some may continue for much longer. This article provides an overview of the symptoms...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Fisherman Break Every Record and Pull in a Human-Sized River Monster
Watch a Fisherman Break Every Record and Pull in a Human-Sized River Monster. For fans of extreme fishing, the River Monsters channel has an amazing collection of long and short videos and clips from the TV show of the same name. The star is fisherman Jeremy Wade who does not pass on a big fishing challenge and travels around the world in search of “fearsome freshwater killers”.
gcaptain.com
Waterways And Lakes Are Evaporating Worldwide
The world’s rivers are evaporating and this could be devastating for our food supply, our cities, and our transportation. Inland barges are ten times more efficient than trucks and dams are the world’s biggest source of clean electricity, but they rely on rivers for their water. If the rivers dry up, the climate could be in big trouble.
marinelink.com
Idled St. Croix Refinery Risks Explosion, 'Catastrophic' Releases
Equipment corrosion at an oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands presents a risk of fire, explosion or other "catastrophic" releases of hazardous substances, U.S. environmental regulators said on Tuesday, after performing an inspection last month. The idled St. Croix refinery, formerly called Limetree Bay, was shut down by the...
KPLC TV
USDA to buy $25 million in shrimp
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture is purchasing $25 million in shrimp caught in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic. The purchase will provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry, according to Congressman Garret Graves’ office. The USDA will use the shrimp for...
New report finds dangerous chemicals in Ohio oil and gas wells
Oil and gas companies are using potentially harmful "forever" chemicals in Ohio wells and may be hiding others thanks to trade secret laws, according to a study from a physicians group that monitors threats to human health. Over the course of several years, the U.S. EPA provided thousands of documents...
As drought chokes Mississippi River, barges carrying grain shipments have nowhere to go
Harvest time has come, but ongoing droughts have left farmers with nowhere to send their grain harvests. The Mississippi River, which carries 60% of the country’s export of grain, has reached historically low water levels. This week, the Mississippi reached negative 10.75 feet in Memphis, Tennessee, a level never before seen.
NASDAQ
President Biden's Cannabis Scheduling Review: Investing Takeaways
President Biden's decision to initiate a cannabis scheduling review -- which will be conducted jointly by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- lit a fire underneath pot stocks in early October. Once investors had a chance to digest this groundbreaking news, however, most pot equities quickly reversed course.
foodsafetynews.com
Outbreak investigations continuing; one new investigation added to FDA’s list
The FDA is continuing to investigate several foodborne illness outbreaks and has added a new one to its list. As of Oct. 26, there had been 10 patients confirmed in the new outbreak of infections from E. coli O157:H7. The Food and Drug Administration has initiated traceback but has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
Foreign Governments Are Taking on the U.S. Gun Industry
Mexico is not the only U.S. neighbor seeing an increase in guns crossing its borders, despite strict gun control laws.
foodsafetynews.com
Frozen pork and chicken potstickers get recalled for not being inspected
JYC Enterprise, Inc., a Houston, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 33,280 pounds of frozen chicken and pork potsticker products that were repackaged, relabelled, and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection, according to USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The frozen potstickers were repackaged and relabeled...
watchers.news
Very bright fireball over Arizona and Nevada, U.S.
A very bright fireball was observed streaking through the night sky over Arizona and Nevada at 01:53 UTC on October 25, 2022. The event was seen by people from Utah to California and detected by a NASA all-sky meteor camera at the MMTO observatory in southern Arizona and several internet-accessible cameras in the region.
Domestic extremist chatter about attacking US oil pipelines and power grid has risen ahead of midterms, intel assessments warn
National security experts are increasingly concerned that domestic extremists will target US energy infrastructure in a bid to sway the midterm elections, according to a new report. As painfully high gas prices threaten Democrats' chances of maintaining a majority in Congress, extremist chatter about escalating the situation through targeted attacks...
