Read full article on original website
Related
College GameDay in for an experience
Unlike the majority of football fans, I prefer college football to the NFL. Obviously the play is better when played by professionals, however I prefer almost everything else about the college game. Because of the constant turnover in college athletics, fandom is based almost exclusively on team support as opposed to following a player. There is more history, rivalry and traditions in college football than the NFL, and I dig that kind of stuff because I’m a bit of a dork. ...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is J.T. Tuimoloau? Meet Ohio State's star defender of the future
J.T. Tuimoloau made his presence felt in a huge way in No. 2 Ohio State's Week 9 game vs. No. 13 Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau had one of the single-most-impressive individual performances for a defender in recent memory, harassing Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford throughout the game, which ultimately resulted in a 44-31 victory for the Buckeyes.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game
Michigan will undoubtedly continue to say this is just like any other rivalry week against the Michigan State Spartans. But at this point Jim Harbaugh has to be taking Mel Tucker a little personally. Since joining the Spartans in 2020, Tucker has led Michigan State to two straight wins over...
ng-sportingnews.com
Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds for Hendon Hooker, other top candidates to win 2022 award
The Heisman Trophy race will heat up in November. The top candidates, however, are looking to make a statement on Halloween weekend. That includes top contender Hendon Hooker, who has another showcase game for No. 3 Tennessee against No. 19 Kentucky and projected first-round pick Will Levis. Quarterback C.J. Stroud...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 9 underdogs with the best odds to win
It was a quiet week for upsets in the Power 5 last week, but some serious money could have been made in the MAC. There were 15 upsets between Friday and Saturday in Week 8, but only three took place in the Power 5, where Duke, South Carolina and Oklahoma State won as underdogs. However, there were five upsets in the MAC alone, with Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ball State, Ohio and Western Michigan all pulling surprises.
College football schedule for 2022 season
2022 college football scheduleWeek 10, Nov. 4 Duke at Boston College Oregon State at Washington Week 10, Nov. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame Wake Forest at NC State Florida State at Miami (FL) Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech North Carolina at Virginia Syracuse at Pittsburgh Michigan State at Illinois ...
ng-sportingnews.com
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Browns-Bengals Showdown tournaments
To cap off the Week 8 NFL slate, Cleveland welcomes Cincinnati into FirstEnergy Stadium in this week's edition of Monday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals currently sit as 3-point road favorites with an over/under of 45 points. Despite the hip injury to stud receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip), this inner-division matchup still features several big-name playmakers on both sides of the field (Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper), making it enjoyable to field a DraftKings Showdown lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Tom Brady, Buccaneers will be behind Falcons or Panthers in NFC South standings after Week 8
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were supposed to roll over the NFC South, otherwise known as the NFL's weakest division in 2022. Now, they will be in second place at the halfway point of the season. Tampa Bay lost a third consecutive game with Thursday night's 27-22 home loss to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Does Jordan Poole or Tyler Herro have brighter future? How contract extensions with Warriors & Heat factor into potential All-Star projections
When the Heat selected Tyler Herro with the 13th overall pick and the Warriors selected Jordan Poole with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, there aren't many people on draft night who would have guessed we'd be debating and picking favorites between these two later down the line in their careers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Comments / 0