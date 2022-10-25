ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mount Telegram

College GameDay in for an experience

Unlike the majority of football fans, I prefer college football to the NFL. Obviously the play is better when played by professionals, however I prefer almost everything else about the college game. Because of the constant turnover in college athletics, fandom is based almost exclusively on team support as opposed to following a player. There is more history, rivalry and traditions in college football than the NFL, and I dig that kind of stuff because I’m a bit of a dork. ...
JACKSON, MS
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is J.T. Tuimoloau? Meet Ohio State's star defender of the future

J.T. Tuimoloau made his presence felt in a huge way in No. 2 Ohio State's Week 9 game vs. No. 13 Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau had one of the single-most-impressive individual performances for a defender in recent memory, harassing Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford throughout the game, which ultimately resulted in a 44-31 victory for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 9 underdogs with the best odds to win

It was a quiet week for upsets in the Power 5 last week, but some serious money could have been made in the MAC. There were 15 upsets between Friday and Saturday in Week 8, but only three took place in the Power 5, where Duke, South Carolina and Oklahoma State won as underdogs. However, there were five upsets in the MAC alone, with Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ball State, Ohio and Western Michigan all pulling surprises.
FLORIDA STATE
College Football HQ

College football schedule for 2022 season

2022 college football scheduleWeek 10, Nov. 4 Duke at Boston College Oregon State at Washington Week 10, Nov. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame Wake Forest at NC State Florida State at Miami (FL) Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech North Carolina at Virginia Syracuse at Pittsburgh Michigan State at Illinois ...
KANSAS STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Browns-Bengals Showdown tournaments

To cap off the Week 8 NFL slate, Cleveland welcomes Cincinnati into FirstEnergy Stadium in this week's edition of Monday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals currently sit as 3-point road favorites with an over/under of 45 points. Despite the hip injury to stud receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip), this inner-division matchup still features several big-name playmakers on both sides of the field (Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper), making it enjoyable to field a DraftKings Showdown lineup.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Does Jordan Poole or Tyler Herro have brighter future? How contract extensions with Warriors & Heat factor into potential All-Star projections

When the Heat selected Tyler Herro with the 13th overall pick and the Warriors selected Jordan Poole with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, there aren't many people on draft night who would have guessed we'd be debating and picking favorites between these two later down the line in their careers.
MIAMI, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury

The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy