Ames approves $155 million development for downtown area
AMES, Iowa – The City of Ames has approved an agreement with developers to construct a huge $155 million dollar complex of retail, housing, hotel, and parking garages. The project is called Linc and runs between Clark Ave. and Kellogg Ave., along Lincoln Way. At a city council meeting Tuesday night, some residents came out […]
Copeland Trucking to move after facing Des Moines fines
Copeland Trucking will relocate its Des Moines operations center to near downtown under an agreement approved by the city council this week.Why it matters: The company employees dozens of metro residents and provides service to some of the largest manufacturers and food processors in the Midwest, including Tyson Foods and Pella Windows & Doors.It is being displaced from its spot near Gray's Lake because of rezoning.Catch up fast: Copeland Trucking moved its DSM operations three years ago. It had previously been across the street in the same building as Confluence Brewing. The property was zoned as an industrial area...
Iowa State Daily
Ames City Council and Student Government discuss Cyclone Welcome Weekend
The Ames City Council discussed Cyclone Welcome Weekend, among a host of other topics, in a joint meeting with Iowa State’s Student Government. The council meets with Student Government once every semester to discuss topics pertinent to the students of Ames. Cyclone Welcome Weekend. Senate and city council members...
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
KCCI.com
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
KCCI.com
Vacant Des Moines motel could become multi-housing unit
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning request to turn a vacant motel off Euclid Avenue into a multi-unit housing development. The property is located in the vicinity of 1331 East Douglas Ave.
Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license
A Fort Dodge pharmacy that was alleged to pose an “immediate danger” to the public is now restricted from concocting medications onsite using hazardous drugs. The Iowa Board of Pharmacy issued an emergency order earlier this year restricting the ability of Daniel Pharmacy, 1114 Central Ave., Fort Dodge, to concoct certain medications for customers. According […] The post Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Casey’s Corporate Says They Will Replace Fire-Damaged Hull Convenience Store
Hull, Iowa — The fire-damaged Hull Casey’s Convenience Store will be back. That from officials at Casey’s corporate headquarters in Ankeny. The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, there were workers in the building at the time of the fire but everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported. He says the fire appeared to have started in the store room behind the kitchen. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted, and they completed an investigation. The official cause went down as “undetermined,” but they said the fire appeared to be unintentional.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Iowa State Daily
StuGov grants funding for Black Homecoming
Following the two-hour meeting with city council members, the Senate unanimously moved to fund Black Homecoming after thorough deliberation. Black Homecoming, an event organized by the Black Student Alliance, African Student Association, National Society of Black Engineers and the National Panhellenic Council, was granted $4,790 from the Senate. According to the bill, the event is a campus-wide celebration of Black experience, fellowship and history at Iowa State University, with the goal of uplifting and curating the community in Iowa State’s student body.
Des Moines Business Record
Albaugh LLC donates $2 million to food bank building addition
Dennis (in middle) and Susan (pink jacket) Albaugh, their family members and Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book (blue jacket) with an oversized check that shows the $2 million gift Albaugh LLC gave to the nonprofit group. Photo below: Albaugh listens as Book talks about the donation and how it will help pay for the expansion of the food bank's distribution center. Photos courtesy of Food Bank of Iowa.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Agriculture Online
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Des Moines bar’s liquor license temporarily suspended after X-rated performance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted Monday night to temporarily suspend the liquor license of a downtown club after a lewd performance. The city says last month, a performance at Shag’s on Court Avenue turned X-rated and violated Iowa’s indecent exposure law. A video of the incident was widely circulated on […]
iheart.com
Anonymous Threat Made Toward Newton School, Security Measures In Place
(Newton, IA) -- Extra security is in place at all schools in Newton after an anonymous shooting threat was made online toward Berg Middle School. The school district says students aren't being allowed to bring backpacks to school today and will have to take their coats off before going inside. Police haven't identified the person that made the threat or said if it's credible.
Des Moines' Wells Fargo Arena has gun rights dilemma brewing
An Iowa Wild scoring official resigned earlier this month after Wells Fargo Arena managers refused to allow him to bring a gun into the building as he reported for duty before a game, Polk County administrator John Norris told supervisors in a memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The man threatened to sue.The case could become one of the first to face "strict scrutiny" judicial review if voters approve a constitutional amendment in the Nov. 8 election.Zoom in: Courts would interpret gun laws using the highest level of judicial scrutiny if the amendment passes. Yes, and: It would set...
Permanent bracelets come to Des Moines jewelry shops
Step aside, friendship bracelets. If you want to prove you're really "best friends forever," the latest jewelry trend "permanent bracelets" can do the trick.What's happening: Minimalist gold bracelets are customized for your wrist and then laser welded shut without a clasp on them, said Ellen Martinson, owner of Leona Ruby in the East Village.They've become symbolically popular to do with friends, significant others and family members, thanks to TikTok.Zoom in: The bracelets at Martinson's store are made of 14kt gold with different chain options and charms starting at $98.They're meant to be simple in design so they don't clash with any outfits.Yes, but: If you really need to take it off, the bracelet can be snipped with scissors and you can bring in the chain to get it welded again, Martinson said.Book an appointment: You can find the bracelets at Leona Ruby, Fuzed Jewelry and Christopher's Jewelry.
theperrynews.com
Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I...
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
