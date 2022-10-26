PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Board of Education heard presentations on vaping, facilities and other issues during its regular meeting Tuesday at the offices on 13th Street. The board heard presentations from Cathy Grewe, coordinator of assessment and student services, about the Vaping Prevention Campaign Contest winners, the Wood County Schools (WCS) Student Advisory Council report, Larry Johnson introduced Kyle Pugh, Juvenile Probation Officer, who began work in Wood County Schools on Oct. 24, from Justin Hartshorn, director of elementary education, on the 2023-2024 school calendar, and from Mike Fling, assistant superintendent, on the School Building Authority (SBA) Planning Grant and construction updates.

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO