Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of OhioTravel MavenMarietta, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local foundations receive American Rescue Plan funds
PARKERSBURG — Two local foundations have announced grants from funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan from the city of Parkersburg. The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Bernard McDonough Foundation have announced $700,000 in awards to 19 agencies through the American Rescue Plan Act Recovery Grant Program to nonprofit groups that respond to the COVID 19 public health emergency and its negative impact on residents of the city of Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Rotary takes pride in wreath program
BELPRE — The Belpre Rotary Club and local veterans each December participate in the Wreaths Across America program at the Cedarville Cemetery. The cemetery on Cemetery Drive between Cross and West streets overlooks the Ohio River and is the final resting place for many American Revolutionary War soldiers. “When...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Funding database subject of class
PARKERSBURG — A free class about a database that will aid non-profit groups find funding will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. The Foundation Directory Online is among the most comprehensive prospect research tools for fundraisers with more than 239,000...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Scouts hold Camporee at Camp Kootaga
PARKERSBURG — The Kootaga District of the Buckskin Council held its fall Camporee the weekend of Oct. 21 at Camp Kootaga. More than 120 Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and leaders attended the weekend event where units cooked all their meals over a campfire and got a quick lesson on camping in cooler temperatures.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Camden Clark honors doctors for years of service
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has recognized area physicians for years of service to the hospital and community. After nearly three years without an in-person ceremony, Camden Clark held its annual Time to Shine Physician Recognition Awards Dinner on Oct. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Camden Clark slates Stroke Day at Belpre Senior Center
BELPRE — The WVU Medicine Camden Clark Stroke Program World Stroke Day event will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Belpre Senior Center. The program will feature doctors, educators and therapists who will discuss what a stroke is, symptoms and prevention. Among the speakers will be: Camden Clark:...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa receives awards
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa has received two awards. The downtown Parkersburg landmark has received the 2022’s Best Historic Site in “WV Weddings Magazine” and was named West Virginia’s Most Haunted Hotel by Thrillist, a New York-based media company. Sydney Weber, wedding and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local students nominated to service academies
WASHINGTON — Four students from Wood, Jackson and Wetzel counties are among the 41 nominated to U.S. service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin. * Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy. * Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center
ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nancy Ann Clark
Nancy Ann Clark, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky and grew up in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1961. She was also a long-time resident of Slidell, Louisiana. Those who knew Nancy were familiar with her infectious smile, her giving nature and big heart.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William Cecil Cline
William Cecil Cline, 63, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Oct. 22, 2022, at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, Ohio, with the compassionate care of Shriver’s Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
wchstv.com
Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David L. Chambers Sr.
David L. Chambers Sr., 75 of Elizabeth, W.Va., passed away Oct. 26, 2022. Arraignments pending at Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth.
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Deitzler: “I understand what...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
PSHS, PHS among local high schools at state band fest
CHARLESTON — Parkersburg South High School goes into the 11th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship on Saturday seventh in the point standings in the Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series. The festival is the conclusion of the second annual Governor’s Cup series sponsored by the Department of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Prescription Take Back Day Saturday
MARIETTA — Law enforcement, businesses and other groups are teaming up again to help residents properly dispose of unneeded prescription drugs. The second of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency’s biannual National Prescription Take Back Days is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a variety of local collection sites.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Officials optimistic power station will find a buyer
ST. MARYS — Although the deal to purchase the Pleasants Power Station has been withdrawn, local officials still have hopes a buyer can be found to ensure the plant will operate for years to come. Jay Powell, President of Pleasants County Commission, said he was told by the prospective...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Results of the 68th Annual Cookbook Contest were cut and dried
ROCKPORT — Contestants turned up the heat during the 68th annual Parkersburg News and Sentinel and Marietta Times holiday Cookbook Contest tasting party, which took place at Rockport Church of Christ on Wednesday. This year’s cookbook theme is centered around holiday cooking. The contestants were asked to cook a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Pumpkin Drop
Belpre Elementary third-grade teacher Nathan Watson launches a box containing a pumpkin off the roof of the Stone Administration Building on Thursday during the school’s annual pumpkin drop. Students worked together to come up with ways to protect pumpkins before teachers hurled their containers into the air and onto the pavement below.
Comments / 0