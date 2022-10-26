Read full article on original website
WTAP
Wood County schools participate in active shooter training
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several schools in Wood County worked with law enforcement on what to do if there was an active shooter in their school. Schools hold training like this on a regular basis to keep everyone safe in case of an incident. Williamstown Police Chief Shawn Graham talked...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wirt County to receive Clean School Bus funds
Wirt County will receive a portion of nearly $2 million appropriated to three West Virginia schools through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Clean School Bus Program. Wirt will receive $395,000 for a contract awarded to the Matheny Motor Truck Co., a joint release from Sens. Joe Manchin and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Funding database subject of class
PARKERSBURG — A free class about a database that will aid non-profit groups find funding will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. The Foundation Directory Online is among the most comprehensive prospect research tools for fundraisers with more than 239,000...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Camden Clark honors doctors for years of service
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has recognized area physicians for years of service to the hospital and community. After nearly three years without an in-person ceremony, Camden Clark held its annual Time to Shine Physician Recognition Awards Dinner on Oct. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club.
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Deitzler: “I understand what...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man charged after multiple incidents
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly striking a house and a resident with his vehicle and leaving the scene of two accidents. He also reportedly spoke to and frightened a juvenile who had just gotten off a school bus, but police said there was no criminal offense in that incident.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local students nominated to service academies
WASHINGTON — Four students from Wood, Jackson and Wetzel counties are among the 41 nominated to U.S. service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin. * Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy. * Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Magistrate Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Oct. 21-23: • Jerrell Edward Harrison, 1635 Vogel Ave., Columbus, was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance and released on $150,000 bond. •...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local foundations receive American Rescue Plan funds
PARKERSBURG — Two local foundations have announced grants from funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan from the city of Parkersburg. The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Bernard McDonough Foundation have announced $700,000 in awards to 19 agencies through the American Rescue Plan Act Recovery Grant Program to nonprofit groups that respond to the COVID 19 public health emergency and its negative impact on residents of the city of Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Scouts hold Camporee at Camp Kootaga
PARKERSBURG — The Kootaga District of the Buckskin Council held its fall Camporee the weekend of Oct. 21 at Camp Kootaga. More than 120 Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and leaders attended the weekend event where units cooked all their meals over a campfire and got a quick lesson on camping in cooler temperatures.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lena Elizabeth Lacey
Lena Elizabeth Lacey, 94, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 28, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on March 20, 1928, and was the daughter of the late George and Hattie Cunningham Baker. She had worked for the Belpre High School as a cook. She had been a member of the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Belpre, Ohio. She enjoyed baking cookies, pies and cakes.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Camden Clark slates Stroke Day at Belpre Senior Center
BELPRE — The WVU Medicine Camden Clark Stroke Program World Stroke Day event will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Belpre Senior Center. The program will feature doctors, educators and therapists who will discuss what a stroke is, symptoms and prevention. Among the speakers will be: Camden Clark:...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Vinton Co. township fiscal officer pleads guilty to felony
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Former Vinton Township Fiscal Officer and Union Ridge Wildlife Center head Cy Vierstra pled guilty this week to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of theft in office, and multiple counts of tampering with records. Vierstra was the subject...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Prescription Take Back Day Saturday
MARIETTA — Law enforcement, businesses and other groups are teaming up again to help residents properly dispose of unneeded prescription drugs. The second of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency’s biannual National Prescription Take Back Days is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a variety of local collection sites.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Airport manager speaks to commissioners
PARKERSBURG — The new manager of the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport wants to work on getting local support to help the airport. Denise Myers appeared Thursday before the Wood County Commission to introduce herself and give an update on what is happening at the airport. Myers recently took over as the airport manager.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
WTAP
Local man is arrested for a string of crimes
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested on Wednesday after a string of alleged crimes - all of which happened in a time span of an hour and a half. Officers first responded after a woman claimed she had been assaulted. Parkersburg Police Chief Board said the woman told...
wchstv.com
Traveling WV: Bulltown Historic Area
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia was born from the bloody American Civil War, the only state to have that distinction. The war between the states saw several major battles where thousands of soldiers died in battle as a result of injury or disease. There were no major...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John Bruce Fox
John (Bruce) Fox of Vienna, West Virginia, departed this life at his home of complications of diabetes and heart failure on October 23, 2022. Bruce was born October 25, 1941, at Cleveland Polytechnic Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio to the late John B. Fox and Ruth Thelma Fox of Smithville, West Virginia.
