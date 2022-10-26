ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as active virus cases rose slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 52-year-old man from Kanawha County. a 90-year-old woman from Putnam County.
OHIO STATE
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
wvpublic.org

Distribution Of COVID-19 Deaths Uneven Across W.Va.

Earlier this week, West Virginia surpassed 7,500 COVID-19 deaths. But the virus has not had an equal impact everywhere. Across the country, some states and communities continue to be harder hit by the pandemic than others, and West Virginia is no exception — even varying by county. Kanawha County...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

National Drug Take Back Day locations in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — National Drug Take Back Day is happening across the country, including in the Mountain State. National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you want to get rid of old, unwanted or unused medications and pills, here is a list of locations in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Drop in active COVID-19 cases reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped over 50 from Tuesday to Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The department reported 721 statewide active cases as of Wednesday, a drop of 52 from the 773 on Tuesday. Active cases have been on a downward trend, although health officials suspect cases may rise again as colder weather arrives and people stay inside.
wvpublic.org

Wetzel County Has State's Highest Rate Of COVID-19 Deaths

In northern West Virginia, nestled right below the state’s northern panhandle, is Wetzel County. It’s small and rural. The Ohio River snakes past the county seat of New Martinsville, birthplace to famed West Virginia University football coach Bill Stewart. The county is home to around 14,000 people and...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary Fred VanKirk has died. The West Virginia Department of Transportation said in a press release that VanKirk passed away on Monday at the age of 87. “This is indeed a sad day,” said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E.  “Secretary VanKirk was an icon of transportation in West Virginia. […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia ranks #3 for most expensive healthcare

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With open enrollment season underway, people are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance. In West Virginia, that will be more difficult than most other states. A recent survey from Forbes Advisor showed 70% of employed Americans plan to spend more time reviewing benefit selections to make the most of […]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy