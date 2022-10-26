Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Funding database subject of class
PARKERSBURG — A free class about a database that will aid non-profit groups find funding will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. The Foundation Directory Online is among the most comprehensive prospect research tools for fundraisers with more than 239,000...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Officials optimistic power station will find a buyer
ST. MARYS — Although the deal to purchase the Pleasants Power Station has been withdrawn, local officials still have hopes a buyer can be found to ensure the plant will operate for years to come. Jay Powell, President of Pleasants County Commission, said he was told by the prospective...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Scouts hold Camporee at Camp Kootaga
PARKERSBURG — The Kootaga District of the Buckskin Council held its fall Camporee the weekend of Oct. 21 at Camp Kootaga. More than 120 Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and leaders attended the weekend event where units cooked all their meals over a campfire and got a quick lesson on camping in cooler temperatures.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Deitzler: “I understand what...
WDTV
“Kindness and Respect”: Two words beloved educator in Lewis County lived by
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Kindness and respect are the two words Beth Nichols lived by. As a teacher and cheer coach, she was a big part of the Lewis County community in every aspect and touched so many people’s hearts. Her co-worker, Becky Markley, said there is no one...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local students nominated to service academies
WASHINGTON — Four students from Wood, Jackson and Wetzel counties are among the 41 nominated to U.S. service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin. * Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy. * Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center
ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Rotary takes pride in wreath program
BELPRE — The Belpre Rotary Club and local veterans each December participate in the Wreaths Across America program at the Cedarville Cemetery. The cemetery on Cemetery Drive between Cross and West streets overlooks the Ohio River and is the final resting place for many American Revolutionary War soldiers. “When...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local foundations receive American Rescue Plan funds
PARKERSBURG — Two local foundations have announced grants from funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan from the city of Parkersburg. The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Bernard McDonough Foundation have announced $700,000 in awards to 19 agencies through the American Rescue Plan Act Recovery Grant Program to nonprofit groups that respond to the COVID 19 public health emergency and its negative impact on residents of the city of Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Camden Clark honors doctors for years of service
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has recognized area physicians for years of service to the hospital and community. After nearly three years without an in-person ceremony, Camden Clark held its annual Time to Shine Physician Recognition Awards Dinner on Oct. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Camden Clark slates Stroke Day at Belpre Senior Center
BELPRE — The WVU Medicine Camden Clark Stroke Program World Stroke Day event will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Belpre Senior Center. The program will feature doctors, educators and therapists who will discuss what a stroke is, symptoms and prevention. Among the speakers will be: Camden Clark:...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William Cecil Cline
William Cecil Cline, 63, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Oct. 22, 2022, at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, Ohio, with the compassionate care of Shriver’s Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Airport manager speaks to commissioners
PARKERSBURG — The new manager of the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport wants to work on getting local support to help the airport. Denise Myers appeared Thursday before the Wood County Commission to introduce herself and give an update on what is happening at the airport. Myers recently took over as the airport manager.
SportsZone Highlights: Ritchie County at Gilmer County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Ritchie County (4-5) defeated Gilmer County (2-7) by a final score of 34-14. Next week, Gilmer County will take on Meadow Ridge, and Ritchie County will play Calhoun County High School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Prescription Take Back Day Saturday
MARIETTA — Law enforcement, businesses and other groups are teaming up again to help residents properly dispose of unneeded prescription drugs. The second of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency’s biannual National Prescription Take Back Days is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a variety of local collection sites.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Pumpkin Drop
Belpre Elementary third-grade teacher Nathan Watson launches a box containing a pumpkin off the roof of the Stone Administration Building on Thursday during the school’s annual pumpkin drop. Students worked together to come up with ways to protect pumpkins before teachers hurled their containers into the air and onto the pavement below.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Billie C. Cox
Billie C. Cox, age 87, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. He was born on June 21, 1935, at Five Forks, Ritchie County a son of the late Harley C. and Susan Ware Cox. Bill had been owner...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa receives awards
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa has received two awards. The downtown Parkersburg landmark has received the 2022’s Best Historic Site in “WV Weddings Magazine” and was named West Virginia’s Most Haunted Hotel by Thrillist, a New York-based media company. Sydney Weber, wedding and...
