Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Prescription Take Back Day Saturday
MARIETTA — Law enforcement, businesses and other groups are teaming up again to help residents properly dispose of unneeded prescription drugs. The second of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency’s biannual National Prescription Take Back Days is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a variety of local collection sites.
Airport manager speaks to commissioners
PARKERSBURG — The new manager of the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport wants to work on getting local support to help the airport. Denise Myers appeared Thursday before the Wood County Commission to introduce herself and give an update on what is happening at the airport. Myers recently took over as the airport manager.
Officials optimistic power station will find a buyer
ST. MARYS — Although the deal to purchase the Pleasants Power Station has been withdrawn, local officials still have hopes a buyer can be found to ensure the plant will operate for years to come. Jay Powell, President of Pleasants County Commission, said he was told by the prospective...
Belpre Rotary takes pride in wreath program
BELPRE — The Belpre Rotary Club and local veterans each December participate in the Wreaths Across America program at the Cedarville Cemetery. The cemetery on Cemetery Drive between Cross and West streets overlooks the Ohio River and is the final resting place for many American Revolutionary War soldiers. “When...
Funding database subject of class
PARKERSBURG — A free class about a database that will aid non-profit groups find funding will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. The Foundation Directory Online is among the most comprehensive prospect research tools for fundraisers with more than 239,000...
Scouts hold Camporee at Camp Kootaga
PARKERSBURG — The Kootaga District of the Buckskin Council held its fall Camporee the weekend of Oct. 21 at Camp Kootaga. More than 120 Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and leaders attended the weekend event where units cooked all their meals over a campfire and got a quick lesson on camping in cooler temperatures.
Local students nominated to service academies
WASHINGTON — Four students from Wood, Jackson and Wetzel counties are among the 41 nominated to U.S. service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin. * Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy. * Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School to...
Wirt County to receive Clean School Bus funds
Wirt County will receive a portion of nearly $2 million appropriated to three West Virginia schools through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Clean School Bus Program. Wirt will receive $395,000 for a contract awarded to the Matheny Motor Truck Co., a joint release from Sens. Joe Manchin and...
PSHS, PHS among local high schools at state band fest
CHARLESTON — Parkersburg South High School goes into the 11th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship on Saturday seventh in the point standings in the Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series. The festival is the conclusion of the second annual Governor’s Cup series sponsored by the Department of...
Local foundations receive American Rescue Plan funds
PARKERSBURG — Two local foundations have announced grants from funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan from the city of Parkersburg. The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Bernard McDonough Foundation have announced $700,000 in awards to 19 agencies through the American Rescue Plan Act Recovery Grant Program to nonprofit groups that respond to the COVID 19 public health emergency and its negative impact on residents of the city of Parkersburg.
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
Lena Elizabeth Lacey
Lena Elizabeth Lacey, 94, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 28, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on March 20, 1928, and was the daughter of the late George and Hattie Cunningham Baker. She had worked for the Belpre High School as a cook. She had been a member of the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Belpre, Ohio. She enjoyed baking cookies, pies and cakes.
Wood County Schools, law enforcement to have active shooter drills today
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Schools, in cooperation with area law enforcement, will hold Active Shooter Training sessions this morning and afternoon at schools throughout the county, according to a press release from the district. Today is a professional learning day for employees. Students will not be in school. The...
William Cecil Cline
William Cecil Cline, 63, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Oct. 22, 2022, at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, Ohio, with the compassionate care of Shriver’s Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Claude Denton
Claude Denton, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at Stonerise of Parkersburg. Arrangementes are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Picture This: Pumpkin Drop
Belpre Elementary third-grade teacher Nathan Watson launches a box containing a pumpkin off the roof of the Stone Administration Building on Thursday during the school’s annual pumpkin drop. Students worked together to come up with ways to protect pumpkins before teachers hurled their containers into the air and onto the pavement below.
Nancy Ann Clark
Nancy Ann Clark, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky and grew up in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1961. She was also a long-time resident of Slidell, Louisiana. Those who knew Nancy were familiar with her infectious smile, her giving nature and big heart.
David L. Chambers Sr.
David L. Chambers Sr., 75 of Elizabeth, W.Va., passed away Oct. 26, 2022. Arraignments pending at Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth.
John Bruce Fox
John (Bruce) Fox of Vienna, West Virginia, departed this life at his home of complications of diabetes and heart failure on October 23, 2022. Bruce was born October 25, 1941, at Cleveland Polytechnic Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio to the late John B. Fox and Ruth Thelma Fox of Smithville, West Virginia.
Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center
ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
