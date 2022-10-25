ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens release second injury report for Week 8 matchup vs. Buccaneers

By Kevin Oestreicher
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, moving their record to 4-3. They have a short turnaround in Week 8, traveling to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in a “Thursday Night Football” matchup.

On Tuesday, Baltimore released their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 8 matchup with Tampa Bay. There wasn’t much change on the report from Monday, although their was one signifiant development in wide receiver Rashod Bateman being added back to the report with a foot injury, not practicing on the day.

