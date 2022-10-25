ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens OLB Jason Pierre-Paul discusses facing old team in Buccaneers

By Kevin Oestreicher
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul in September with the hopes that he’d provide a solid pass rushing presence. The veteran has made an impact in multiple different ways, including getting his hand on passes and bringing the quarterback down.

Pierre-Paul is in Baltimore for a few reasons, one of them being his old team chose not to re-sign him in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens will travel to Tampa Bay in Week 8, and when asked about facing off against his former team he said that there’s no bad blood, but he wants to show them what they don’t have.

