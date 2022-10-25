ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens ILB Patrick Queen is playing well, building confidence

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKUst_0imp4eLf00

When the Baltimore Ravens drafted linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, they knew they could be getting a special player. While he’s had plenty of ups and downs to start his career, he’s taken his game to another level over the past month of the 2022 season.

After Baltimore’s Week 7 win over the Cleveland Browns, Queen was asked if this felt like his best game as a professional and how much confidence is building for him. He said his confidence is “definitely” building, also discussing how he wants to stack positive performances and be consistent as well.

If Queen can continue playing like he has been so far this season, the defense should be in good shape. He is playing extremely fast, making clutch plays, and showing exactly why Baltimore has believed in him to turn a corner and turn into a quality NFL starter.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Elliott's 2nd DNP, Beckham eyeing Cowboys, Emmitt's anniversary

The Cowboys’ injury report is growing… and becoming more troubling. Not only did Ezekiel Elliott sit out for a second straight day as details about his right knee remain fuzzy, but now Micah Parsons and Sam Williams are less than 100%, too. If Elliott can’t go Sunday, Tony Pollard says he’s ready to carry the load against a Chicago run defense that looks vulnerable.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles-Steelers: 7 stats to know for Week 8

This is rivalry week, and it’ll be about an in-state matchup. The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) will travel East to battle the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) as they look to stay ahead of the Giants and Cowboys in the division. The Eagles lead the overall series 48-29-3 and haven’t lost at...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest on the Saints from the rumor mill ahead of NFL trade deadline

The annual NFL trade deadline is just days away (it’ll pass at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 1, so mark your calendars), so clout-hungry social media account managers are driving up speculation on struggling teams like the New Orleans Saints. But they’re approaching it from the same perspective as pro football executives from around the league, who see a 2-5 squad in New Orleans whose record doesn’t match the talent on their roster. Could this be what drives the Saints into a fire sale?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints sign CB Chris Harris Jr. to their 53-man roster in last-minute Week 8 roster moves

Kickoff with the Las Vegas Raiders is inching closer by the minute, so the New Orleans Saints took action on Saturday to file a handful of roster moves to finish preparing for the game. The biggest move is veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. being signed to the 53-man roster after he was elevated from the practice squad the last three weeks; we’ll dig into that transaction and the other Saints roster moves below:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy