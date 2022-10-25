Ravens ILB Patrick Queen is playing well, building confidence

When the Baltimore Ravens drafted linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, they knew they could be getting a special player. While he’s had plenty of ups and downs to start his career, he’s taken his game to another level over the past month of the 2022 season.

After Baltimore’s Week 7 win over the Cleveland Browns, Queen was asked if this felt like his best game as a professional and how much confidence is building for him. He said his confidence is “definitely” building, also discussing how he wants to stack positive performances and be consistent as well.

If Queen can continue playing like he has been so far this season, the defense should be in good shape. He is playing extremely fast, making clutch plays, and showing exactly why Baltimore has believed in him to turn a corner and turn into a quality NFL starter.