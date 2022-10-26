Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
Appeals court refuses Trump request to consider shielding tax returns from House Committee
Washington – A full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., dealt another blow to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to shield his tax returns from House Democrats Thursday, refusing a request from the former president to reconsider a three-judge appellate panel’s ruling against him. The D.C. Circuit...
Sand Hills Express
Secret Service officials to testify before House Jan. 6 committee, sources say
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is planning to interview key Secret Service officials and agents in the coming weeks, two sources briefed on the ongoing investigation tell CBS News. The committee will bring back former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato, who...
Sand Hills Express
“Not a random act”: Details emerge in attack on Paul Pelosi
▶ Watch Video: Assailant at House Speaker’s home reportedly yelled “Where is Nancy?”. Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted “Where is Nancy?” and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home.
Nancy Pelosi breaks silence on husband Paul's attack: 'Heartbroken and traumatized'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a "Dear Colleague" letter to members of Congress, writing that her family is "heartbroken" after Paul Pelosi was attacked.
Sand Hills Express
U.S. to send $275 million more in aid to Ukraine
The U.S. is sending another round of aid to Ukraine that includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) as part of a package worth $275 million, the State Department confirmed Friday. The latest aid means the U.S. has provided approximately $17.9 billion in support to Ukraine since...
Comments / 0