The New York Festival of Song continues its new season with “KABARETT.”. The concert will be presented on Nov. 16, 2022 at the Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center. The program will highlight songs from Berlin’s fabled nightspots during the Weimar era, featuring music by Hollaender, Spoliansky, Bienert, Tucholsky, Eisler, and others. Soloists will include Soprano Sari Gruber, mezzo-soprano Naomi Louisa O’Connell, and baritone Justin Austin who will be joined by Artistic Director Steven Blier at the piano.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO