Fresh Squeezed Opera Announces Vocal Chamber Music Showcase 2022

Fresh Squeezed Opera will present a 2022 showcase of new vocal chamber music on Nov. 15, 2022 at the Pangea in New York City. The showcase will feature such artists as the FSO ensemble in collaboration with the Curiosity Cabinet. The program opens with the New York premiere of Paul...
New York Festival of Song to Present ‘KABARETT’

The New York Festival of Song continues its new season with “KABARETT.”. The concert will be presented on Nov. 16, 2022 at the Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center. The program will highlight songs from Berlin’s fabled nightspots during the Weimar era, featuring music by Hollaender, Spoliansky, Bienert, Tucholsky, Eisler, and others. Soloists will include Soprano Sari Gruber, mezzo-soprano Naomi Louisa O’Connell, and baritone Justin Austin who will be joined by Artistic Director Steven Blier at the piano.
