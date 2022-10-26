Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Tip leads to active warrant arrest with new additional drug charges
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received information that 26-year-old Cody Powell, who was warranted on two active warrants was at a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West. When police arrived at the home they were told...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County deputy conducts traffic stop and makes drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed him commit a traffic violation on State Road 27, south of Doc Hamilton Boulevard on Thursday. The driver of that vehicle was 39-year-old William Kriete Jr. While speaking with Kriete the officer detected...
WRBI Radio
Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit
— Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Greensburg Thursday night and resulted in a Central Indiana man’s arrest. Greensburg Police officers responded to the 2700 block of North Michigan Avenue shortly after 10 pm after someone reported a reckless driver. Officers...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
wbiw.com
Man sentenced to prison after violating terms of his probation
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline sentenced a Bedford man Thursday to two years in Indiana. Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Richard Johnson, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in June of 2021, as a part...
wbiw.com
Officer notices drug paraphernalia during traffic stop and arrest is made
MITCHELL – A Bloomington man was arrested on drug charges Monday night after a Mitchell Police officer stopped a vehicle traveling west on Main Street. The officer stopped the vehicle at Wilkins Way and Main Street because the vehicle did not have a working license plate light. The male...
korncountry.com
SWAT team busts 3 in Columbus narcotics investigation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Three people were arrested by SWAT officers Thursday as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET). Members of the Columbus Police Department (CPD) SWAT Team, which is comprised of CPD officers as well as deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of 12th Street in Columbus.
wdrb.com
All charges dropped against Louisville man arrested for Radcliff shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, Oct. 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
korncountry.com
Two arrested on numerous charges after Ripley County traffic stop
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested on Friday after an I-74 traffic stop near Batesville revealed illegal guns, drugs, and cash. The Indiana State Police (ISP) stopped an SUV for a traffic violation on eastbound I-74, at the 151-mile marker, at 1 p.m. While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, the trooper observed signs of supposed criminal activity, including the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
wbiw.com
Drug relapse prompts 911 call and arrest is made
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday night after Bedford Police dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman who said she was attempting to take 25-year-old Dwight Clark to the hospital when he exited the vehicle and ran down 16th Street. The caller reported Clark was under...
WLKY.com
5 arrested in Louisville after police find 2,000 pounds of marijuana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five men were arrested after a huge amount of marijuana was uncovered in Louisville. Police said that roughly 2,000 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns and $30,000 were seized on Tuesday evening. See photos of the seized items below. "Basically the big totes we use to store...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Current and former Clark County sheriff’s deputies appear to pose as newspaper reporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Politics has often been described as a full contact sport. One common campaign tactic is to research the competing candidate. The sports metaphor would be warming up before the candidates tangle with each other in public. But Clark County Sheriff Candidate Ed Byers is crying foul.
wdrb.com
Oldham County police officer, SRO, back on the job after pleading guilty to DUI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County police officer and school resource officer (SRO) arrested on a DUI charge is back on the job. Police Chief Greg Smith says Officer Jimmie Laytham attended the required alcohol classes and had an interlock device installed on his car. An interlock device is essentially a car breathalyzer that won't allow the vehicle to start if alcohol is detected.
WLKY.com
4-year-old and woman killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and child were killed in a crash in Meade County Thursday evening. Officials said that 38-year-old Krisitn Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY-79 when she crossed the centerline of the road and into the path of a truck. Police said that Sowder's vehicle left the roadway and turned over.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday night. Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Early...
wdrb.com
Inmate makes brief escape from Louisville jail, leaving jumpsuit and bag of candy behind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning. According to a news release from Metro Corrections Maj. Darrell Goodlett, Marcus Prosser, 50, escaped while waiting for arraignment court. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, one of our court officers realized one of...
LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. First Division police say once on the scene, they...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested in connection with boy's body found in suitcase claims to be a 'healer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after police announced a major break in the case of a boy found dead in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, new information is being learned about the woman currently behind bars in connection with the case. Dawn Coleman is in jail in San...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Bloomington man accused of torturing and severely injuring his girlfriend in January this year sentenced to more than a decade in prison
Bloomington, Indiana – Meontay Wheeler, a 23-year old Bloomington resident, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for the incident that happened early this year when he beat his girlfriend for an extended period of time, resulting in serious injuries. Our team has been closely following this...
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation scam calls
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is alerting residents of fraudulent calls being reported where a caller pretends to be a BCSO deputy. The callers use the names of real, local deputies to try to convince people there is a tax warrant or other legal holding against someone they know. The scam callers allege the fake legal holding can only be released if an amount of money is paid to the caller via a variety of methods, per BCSO spokeswoman Judy Jackson.
