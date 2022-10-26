ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Tip leads to active warrant arrest with new additional drug charges

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received information that 26-year-old Cody Powell, who was warranted on two active warrants was at a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West. When police arrived at the home they were told...
MITCHELL, IN
WRBI Radio

Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit

— Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Greensburg Thursday night and resulted in a Central Indiana man’s arrest. Greensburg Police officers responded to the 2700 block of North Michigan Avenue shortly after 10 pm after someone reported a reckless driver. Officers...
GREENSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man sentenced to prison after violating terms of his probation

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline sentenced a Bedford man Thursday to two years in Indiana. Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Richard Johnson, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in June of 2021, as a part...
BEDFORD, IN
korncountry.com

SWAT team busts 3 in Columbus narcotics investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Three people were arrested by SWAT officers Thursday as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET). Members of the Columbus Police Department (CPD) SWAT Team, which is comprised of CPD officers as well as deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of 12th Street in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, IN
wdrb.com

All charges dropped against Louisville man arrested for Radcliff shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, Oct. 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Two arrested on numerous charges after Ripley County traffic stop

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested on Friday after an I-74 traffic stop near Batesville revealed illegal guns, drugs, and cash. The Indiana State Police (ISP) stopped an SUV for a traffic violation on eastbound I-74, at the 151-mile marker, at 1 p.m. While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, the trooper observed signs of supposed criminal activity, including the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
BATESVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Drug relapse prompts 911 call and arrest is made

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday night after Bedford Police dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman who said she was attempting to take 25-year-old Dwight Clark to the hospital when he exited the vehicle and ran down 16th Street. The caller reported Clark was under...
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

Oldham County police officer, SRO, back on the job after pleading guilty to DUI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County police officer and school resource officer (SRO) arrested on a DUI charge is back on the job. Police Chief Greg Smith says Officer Jimmie Laytham attended the required alcohol classes and had an interlock device installed on his car. An interlock device is essentially a car breathalyzer that won't allow the vehicle to start if alcohol is detected.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

4-year-old and woman killed in Meade County crash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and child were killed in a crash in Meade County Thursday evening. Officials said that 38-year-old Krisitn Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY-79 when she crossed the centerline of the road and into the path of a truck. Police said that Sowder's vehicle left the roadway and turned over.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday night. Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Early...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. First Division police say once on the scene, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation scam calls

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is alerting residents of fraudulent calls being reported where a caller pretends to be a BCSO deputy. The callers use the names of real, local deputies to try to convince people there is a tax warrant or other legal holding against someone they know. The scam callers allege the fake legal holding can only be released if an amount of money is paid to the caller via a variety of methods, per BCSO spokeswoman Judy Jackson.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy