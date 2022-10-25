Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
uabsports.com
UAB Football Drops 24-17 Contest at Florida Atlantic
BOCA RATON, Fla. - The UAB football team suffered a 24-17 loss to Florida Atlantic on Saturday evening at FAU Stadium. The Blazers (4-4, 2-3 C-USA) had a chance to tie the game on the final possession, but a pass breakup in the end zone on 4th-and-10 with eight seconds remaining sealed the victory for the Owls (4-5, 3-2 C-USA).
uabsports.com
UAB Women’s Soccer and Rice Draw 0-0 on Senior Day
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB women's soccer team concluded the 2022 regular season with a 0-0 draw against Rice on Saturday afternoon. The Blazer backline held Rice to only three shots, with none on target, giving keeper Eve Beyer her league-tying eighth clean sheet. The biggest scoring chance came in...
uabsports.com
What You Need to Know: 2022-23 UAB Men's Basketball Season
BIRMINGHAM - UAB men's basketball season is set to tipoff on Tuesday, Nov. 1 against Mississippi College in an exhibition contest. The Blazers will then open the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Alabama State in Bartow Arena. View the details below to be prepared for gameday. PARKING AND...
uabsports.com
UAB Men’s Golf Returns to Action at Daniel Island Intercollegiate
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB men's golf team is set to travel to Charleston, S.C., to compete in the Daniel Island Intercollegiate hosted by Charleston Southern University this Sunday and Monday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1. The Blazers are coming off their first tournament win of the season at The Carolina Cup...
uabsports.com
Blazers Finish Fifth at C-USA XC Championships
DENTON – The UAB Cross Country Team closed the morning with a fifth-place finish at the Conference USA Cross Country Championships. The Blazers, who finished eighth last year, made major improvements from their 2021 campaign. "Our goal coming into the cross country conference championship this year was to improve...
uabsports.com
Coleman's Court: Get to Know the Newest UAB MBB Players
BIRMINGHAM – Each week, UAB men's basketball will release a new episode of "Coleman's Court," where junior guard Jon Coleman interviews one of UAB's newest players while walking the length of the floor. Theis episode features one of the most experienced Blazers. ETSU transfer guard Ledarrius Brewer joined the...
uabsports.com
UAB Baseball New Time and Date for Fall Exhibition at Ole Miss
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Baseball team heads to Oxford, Miss. for the final fall exhibition game against the reigning NCAA Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels. Due to weather, the game is now scheduled for Sun., Oct. 30 at 5:00 p.m. and is open to the public. The game will...
uabsports.com
UAB Travels to Boca Raton for Contest at Florida Atlantic
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB football team is set to face Florida Atlantic this Saturday night, Oct. 29, at FAU Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST on CBS Sports Network. Both teams enter the contest at 2-2 in the league standings. The winner of this game...
uabsports.com
Men's Soccer Ties Temple in First-Ever Meeting
BIRMINGHAM – UAB Men's Soccer (3-8-4, 1-4-3 AAC) tied with Temple (4-8-3, 1-6-1) on senior night at PNC Field, 1-1. The Owls held a 17-8 advantage in shots on the night. UAB took the lead in the first half on a Temple own goal in the 37th minute. Mayno Linares played the ball back in front of the net and the Owls' defender deflected the ball across the line for a goal.
uabsports.com
Volleyball Falls to WKU 0-3
BOWLING GREEN – The UAB Volleyball team (10-12, 5-5 C-USA) fell to the No. 22 WKU Hilltoppers 0-3. The Blazers, who finished the previous week unscathed with two three-set wins, were toppled similarly by the Hilltoppers in E.A. Diddle Arena. "We certainly showed growth from the first time we...
uabsports.com
Men's Soccer Celebrates Senior Day in Home Finale
BIRMINGHAM - UAB men's soccer (3-8-3, 1-4-2 AAC) will close out the 2022 home slate against Temple (4-8-2, 1-6-0 AAC) on Friday night at 7 p.m. CT. The Blazers will recognize five seniors (Brooks Rice, Teodor Thorvaldsen, Willsey League, Nathaniel St. Louis and Jack Hudson) with a presentation before the match. The contest will stream live on ESPN+.
uabsports.com
Cross Country Travels to Denton for C-USA Championships
BIRMINGHAM – UAB Cross Country finishes the regular season with the conclusion of the Blazer Classic and enters the postseason with Conference USA Cross Country Championships just around the corner. The Blazers will travel to Denton, Texas, home of UNT, where they will compete on Oct. 29. The Women's...
uabsports.com
UAB Bowling Travels to New York for the Dezy Strong Classic
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Bowling team heads to Corman, N.Y. to play in the Dezy Strong Classic. The tournament runs from Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. On Friday, the Blazers will play five baker matches, followed by five traditional matches on Saturday. For competition Sunday, best four-out-of-seven baker games followed by awards.
