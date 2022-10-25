BIRMINGHAM – UAB Men's Soccer (3-8-4, 1-4-3 AAC) tied with Temple (4-8-3, 1-6-1) on senior night at PNC Field, 1-1. The Owls held a 17-8 advantage in shots on the night. UAB took the lead in the first half on a Temple own goal in the 37th minute. Mayno Linares played the ball back in front of the net and the Owls' defender deflected the ball across the line for a goal.

