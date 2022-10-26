Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy charged with selling guns illegally, including 2 previously used in fatal shooting of teen
A now-former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is charged with selling guns illegally to an FBI informant while he was a deputy, including two that were traced back to the deadly Roxborough shooting, two weeks earlier, that left a 14-year-old dead and four juveniles wounded, according to court documents. Samir Ahmad...
KTVZ
Five years ago, a circus singer called to say James Brown was murdered
One Tuesday afternoon in 2017, the phone rang at my desk in CNN Center. On the line was a woman who told me, “James Brown did not die the way they said he died. And I have proof of it.” The caller’s name was Jacque Hollander. She was a singer for the Carson & Barnes Circus.
Comments / 0