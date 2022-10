ALLENTOWN - Bridgeport netted four power-play goals to defeat Lehigh Valley 6-3 on Saturday at PPL Center. Tyson Foerster had a goal and an assist for the Phantoms, who suffered their second straight setback at home. Lehigh Valley will travel to Hershey to take on the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO