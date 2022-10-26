Read full article on original website
Florida State men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton on Naheem McLeod: 'Cake's still in the oven'
Photos of former players who moved on to the NBA line the wall of Florida State associate head coach Stan Jones' wall in his office. The players range from Miami Hurricane legends like James Jones — now the GM of the Phoenix Suns — to Florida State legends like Toney Douglas and Malik Beasley. ...
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets following quarterfinals
The first day of the 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is behind us. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the updated seeds, matchups and brackets following the first day of action of the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament. The rest of the quarterfinals are set to be played on Saturday.
Texas Tech C Fardaws Aimaq Named to Abdul Jabbar Award Watchlist
Texas Tech center Fardaws Aimaq has been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list for 2023
St. Francis de Sales advances to Division I boys soccer regional semifinal
St. Francis de Sales cliched its second consecutive Division I boys soccer district title on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Northview at Springfield Community Stadium. The Knights (14-6-1) earned their third district title in five seasons and fifth in program history. St. Francis advances to the Division I regional semifinal against Southview, which won its district final against Anthony Wayne, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bowling Green High School. Northview concludes its season at 11-6-2. “All season we've been working hard,” St. Francis senior forward Caleb Trent said. “We've been waiting for this moment. Our goal was to win the district final this year since this year we are the reigning district champions. And to get the win, to get the goal, it just feels great.”
Miami Hurricanes’ defense stands tall in four-OT win over Virginia Cavaliers
It took four quarters and four overtime periods for the Miami Hurricanes to beat the Virginia Cavaliers 14-12 on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Roundup of Week 9, playoff games for South Jersey high school football
Saddled with a long losing streak and a sub-.500 record, the Burlington Township High School football team began its postseason run with one of the biggest upsets in the Garden State on Friday. The seventh-seeded Falcons rattled off 34 unanswered points en route to a 34-7 victory over second-seeded Ocean Township in the...
Mohamed Ibrahim rushes for 3 TDs, Minnesota blanks Rutgers
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for three touchdowns and Minnesota’s defense was dominant in the Golden Gophers’ 31-0 win over visiting Rutgers
