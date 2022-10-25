Read full article on original website
With shutdown of Cantrell’s nonprofit, what will happen to private funds?
NEW ORLEANS – A lawyer for Forward Together New Orleans, the nonprofit holding the purse strings for several of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s city-sponsored social welfare programs, has said the organization will shut down following a government subpoena and a legal dispute between its governing board and its sole staffer. Attorney Allen Miller told […] The post With shutdown of Cantrell’s nonprofit, what will happen to private funds? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time
Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell repays city nearly $29,000 in travel upgrade expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell has repaid the City of New Orleans for nearly $29,000 in luxury travel upgrade expenses for which she was deemed personally responsible, CAO Gilbert Montano’s office said Friday (Oct. 28). The office provided a scanned image of a check issued by Cantrell...
AdWeek
WVUE Chief Meteorologist David Bernard Leaving Local TV to Pursue Career in Social Work
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WVUE chief meteorologist David Bernard is leaving local television. Bernard is working towards earning his master’s degree in social work at Tulane...
NOLA.com
Nurses' union says LCMC acquisition of Tulane hospitals will lead to higher prices, worse care
The nation’s largest union of registered nurses is calling for scrutiny of LCMC Health’s plan to acquire three HCA Healthcare-owned Tulane hospitals. A letter to Attorney General Jeff Landry called the acquisition “anti-competitive behavior” that would give the two remaining systems in New Orleans — LCMC and Ochsner Health — “unrestrained leverage over patients and health care workers.”
whereyat.com
Jefferson Performing Arts Society Hosts Free Concert in Metairie
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has announced that they will be hosting a free concert on Monday, November 14 at 7 p.m. at their Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The concert will feature the Marine Forces Reserve Concert Band, with special appearances from Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy and Miss Louisiana KT Scannell.
fox8live.com
Community wants Jefferson Parish to use money meant to re-imagine Bright Playground on existing programs
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Parents and community members in Metairie had the chance Monday night to voice their concerns about the proposal to change the way Johnny Bright playground is used. It’s one of six parks the Parish says has low participation rates. The Parish originally proposed year round...
hypepotamus.com
New Orleans-based Resilia Makes History With $35M Series B
In 2020, the Hypepotamus team wrote that it would be a good idea to keep an eye on Sevetri Wilson, a New Orleans tech entrepreneur and founder of nonprofit business intelligence platform Resilia. All eyes are certainly on Wilson this week as she makes history. Resilia’s new $35 million Series...
France 24
Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'
We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Obscure provision in La. constitution allows government entities to avoid paying settlements indefinitely
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mercedes Barrios loved her kids, all of them. Along with her two biological children, she cared for and taught hundreds of others over her 30-year career as a teacher. Barrios was fluent in three languages and taught Spanish and French in New Orleans. In October 2002,...
NOLA.com
Rap on Trial symposium at Dillard focuses on use of rap lyrics in the courtroom by prosecutors and law enforcement
In 2001, St. Tammany Parish prosecutors turned to rap lyrics as part of their attempt to paint McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr. as capable of first-degree murder. Their reasoning: Phipps writes music with violent lyrics, and so it must not only be possible, but probable, he killed 19-year-old Barron Victor Jr. in February 2000 at a club in Slidell.
theadvocate.com
Letters: N.O. retirees are long overdue for a cost-of-living increase
The city of New Orleans is in the process of developing both the 2023 operating budget and uses for federal relief funds designed to fill holes in local budgets because of the loss of revenues due to the pandemic. Some of these funds are going to massive pay packages for police, fire, emergency services and other current city employees. One group that appears to be left out is the city retirees.
gentillymessenger.com
City opens $6 million vehicle maintenance facility in Gentilly
District D Councilman Eugene Green of District D joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city officials to celebrate the completion of the new $6 million state-of-the-art Equipment Maintenance Division facility at 3601 Chickasaw St. in Gentilly. The construction of this nearly 12,000-square-foot central maintenance facility to replace the old facility...
EPA recommends Reserve school close due to cancer risk, superintendent says she wasn’t aware of proposal
An elementary school located in what's been colloquially referred to as Louisiana's "Cancer Alley" could soon be shut down following recommendations from the EPA. Now, the interim superintendent of St. John the Baptist Public Schools is speaking out.
NOLA.com
Fall Fest and trick-or treating at Longue Vue, Forestival in Lower Algiers, and more metro area community news
FALL FESTIVAL: Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans, is making plans for sugar-fueled fun during a Fall Fest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick-or-treating will make sweet work of harvest crafts and lawn games. Tickets are $10 at longuevue.com/events. FORESTIVAL: A Studio...
How Louisiana Residents Can Lower Blood Sugar Levels Without Meds
One thing Louisiana is known for is amazing food. And where that can be a really good thing, it can also be troublesome for those with high glucose, or blood-sugar, levels. But there is a new report that could be good news for the half a million adults in Louisiana diagnosed with diabetes.
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
NOLA.com
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
theadvocate.com
Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'
How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
“We can’t stereotype a community" - push to rid the East of crime stigma
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East has been marked as a crime hot spot by the community for years. Councilman Oliver Thomas and business owners are fighting to change that. Ray Bender owns The Hangout in New Orleans East, a space for pre-teens and teens to express themselves. Bender...
