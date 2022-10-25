ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Illuminator

With shutdown of Cantrell’s nonprofit, what will happen to private funds?

NEW ORLEANS – A lawyer for Forward Together New Orleans, the nonprofit holding the purse strings for several of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s city-sponsored social welfare programs, has said the organization will shut down following a government subpoena and a legal dispute between its governing board and its sole staffer. Attorney Allen Miller told […] The post With shutdown of Cantrell’s nonprofit, what will happen to private funds? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com

Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time

Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell repays city nearly $29,000 in travel upgrade expenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell has repaid the City of New Orleans for nearly $29,000 in luxury travel upgrade expenses for which she was deemed personally responsible, CAO Gilbert Montano’s office said Friday (Oct. 28). The office provided a scanned image of a check issued by Cantrell...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Nurses' union says LCMC acquisition of Tulane hospitals will lead to higher prices, worse care

The nation’s largest union of registered nurses is calling for scrutiny of LCMC Health’s plan to acquire three HCA Healthcare-owned Tulane hospitals. A letter to Attorney General Jeff Landry called the acquisition “anti-competitive behavior” that would give the two remaining systems in New Orleans — LCMC and Ochsner Health — “unrestrained leverage over patients and health care workers.”
COVINGTON, LA
whereyat.com

Jefferson Performing Arts Society Hosts Free Concert in Metairie

The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has announced that they will be hosting a free concert on Monday, November 14 at 7 p.m. at their Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The concert will feature the Marine Forces Reserve Concert Band, with special appearances from Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy and Miss Louisiana KT Scannell.
METAIRIE, LA
hypepotamus.com

New Orleans-based Resilia Makes History With $35M Series B

In 2020, the Hypepotamus team wrote that it would be a good idea to keep an eye on Sevetri Wilson, a New Orleans tech entrepreneur and founder of nonprofit business intelligence platform Resilia. All eyes are certainly on Wilson this week as she makes history. Resilia’s new $35 million Series...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
France 24

Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'

We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Rap on Trial symposium at Dillard focuses on use of rap lyrics in the courtroom by prosecutors and law enforcement

In 2001, St. Tammany Parish prosecutors turned to rap lyrics as part of their attempt to paint McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr. as capable of first-degree murder. Their reasoning: Phipps writes music with violent lyrics, and so it must not only be possible, but probable, he killed 19-year-old Barron Victor Jr. in February 2000 at a club in Slidell.
SLIDELL, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: N.O. retirees are long overdue for a cost-of-living increase

The city of New Orleans is in the process of developing both the 2023 operating budget and uses for federal relief funds designed to fill holes in local budgets because of the loss of revenues due to the pandemic. Some of these funds are going to massive pay packages for police, fire, emergency services and other current city employees. One group that appears to be left out is the city retirees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

City opens $6 million vehicle maintenance facility in Gentilly

District D Councilman Eugene Green of District D joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city officials to celebrate the completion of the new $6 million state-of-the-art Equipment Maintenance Division facility at 3601 Chickasaw St. in Gentilly. The construction of this nearly 12,000-square-foot central maintenance facility to replace the old facility...
KPLC TV

Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'

How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

