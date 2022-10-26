Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Related
ithaca.edu
Moving Together: A Dance Collaboration Charity Event
Ithaca College's first ever event in collaboration of all dance organizations on campus. We have partnered with Ballet & Books and all proceeds of the show will be going to their organization. The event will take place Friday, November 4th, 6-9PM in Emerson Suites. The first hour will consist of...
ithaca.edu
Acting I offered in Winter 23
Acting I will be offered in-person as part of the two-week intensive Winter Session 2023, starting Monday, January 9th. The course will be taught by Catherine Weidner, Professor of Theatre Arts and it meets from 10am-1pm Monday through Friday. Acting I is designated for ICC Themes: Identities: “Who are we...
ithaca.edu
No Tricks, Lots of Treats
Superheroes, princesses, and a smattering of monsters descended on the Circle Apartments at Ithaca College on Sunday, October 23 for an Autumn Fest celebration featuring pumpkin painting and trick-or-treating. Dozens of apartments were handing out candy to the eager trick-or-treaters, and some of the residents got creative with their dispersal...
ithaca.edu
Monday, October 31: Last Day to order Regalia for December 2022 Commencement
Graduation regalia - cap and gown – is required for all Class of 2022 graduates planning to attend the Commencement ceremony. Regalia may be ordered online through the Campus Store, and the deadline to complete a regalia order request is October 31. A few other important details:. Due to...
ithaca.edu
Student Employment Job Fair - Thursday, November 3rd, Emerson Suites
The Student Employment Enhancement committee will be hosting a Student Employment Fair on Thursday, November 3, from 11am-1:30pm in Emerson Suites. The Student Employment Enhancement (SEE) committee will be hosting a Student Employment Fair on Thursday, November 3, from 11am-1:30pm in Emerson Suites. The fair is intended to advertise open positions that departments have now, for spring semester, or to share information about future opportunities! Students can also get resume and cover letter advice before they apply, and learn tips for taking care of themselves while managing the schedule of a busy student employee. This event is also listed in IC Engage. The dress code is casual and there will be snacks at the event, so drop-in anytime!
ithaca.edu
20th Anniversary Louis K. Thaler Concert Violinist Series
The Louis K. Thaler Concert Violinist Series - bringing free concerts of world-class talent to the Ithaca community for 20 years - welcomes two young superstars to the Whalen Center. Violinist Chee-Yun and pianist Henry Kramer will perform a program of Strauss, Brahms, and Ravel on Tuesday, November 1, 2022...
ithaca.edu
Staff Changes to Center for IDEAS
Omega Hollies, the Associate Director of the Center for IDEAS, will be departing at the end of October for an amazing opportunity to work remotely for Gather, Inc. Gather, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that is committed to helping more people realize the Jewish life they seek. Starting out at...
ithaca.edu
Open Enrollment Closes Friday at 5 PM
Open enrollment for 2023 benefits is now open and runs through Friday, October 28, 2022. All benefit-eligible employees are encouraged to complete the online benefit open enrollment process via IC HR Cloud before the October 28, 5:00 PM deadline. The 2023 Open Enrollment guide highlights important information regarding your benefits. Review the guide to ensure that you select the coverage that is right for you and your family.
ithaca.edu
Last Day to Withdraw: Friday, October 28
The last day to withdraw from a semester length course is going to be different from a withdraw from a Block I or Block II course. To withdraw from a course, you would fill out the “Withdraw from a course” form on IC Workflow. Once the student submits the form it will go to the Dean’s office for an approval or denial. If it is approved, the student will be notified via their IC email, and it will be processed through the Registrar’s office.
ithaca.edu
Cross Country Gears Up for Liberty League Championships at Vassar
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Vassar College this Saturday, October 29 to compete in the Liberty League Championships at Vassar Farm. The women's race will go off at 12 p.m. for the 6K event, and the 8K men's race will follow at 1 p.m.
ithaca.edu
Note Regarding the Baker Walkway Elevator Repairs
Posted on behalf of Marsha Dawson, Dean of Students, Student Affairs and Campus Life. Since Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Baker Walkway elevator has been unavailable due to maintenance. As a result, several students have lost the most effective and accessible pathways to and from their classes and residence hall. While other pathways exist, they may provide unique barriers, safety concerns, or prohibitive timeframes depending on each student’s path options and particular circumstances.
Comments / 0