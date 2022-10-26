The Student Employment Enhancement committee will be hosting a Student Employment Fair on Thursday, November 3, from 11am-1:30pm in Emerson Suites. The Student Employment Enhancement (SEE) committee will be hosting a Student Employment Fair on Thursday, November 3, from 11am-1:30pm in Emerson Suites. The fair is intended to advertise open positions that departments have now, for spring semester, or to share information about future opportunities! Students can also get resume and cover letter advice before they apply, and learn tips for taking care of themselves while managing the schedule of a busy student employee. This event is also listed in IC Engage. The dress code is casual and there will be snacks at the event, so drop-in anytime!

