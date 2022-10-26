Read full article on original website
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
No. 4 Chambers beats No. 2 Mallard Creek 27-13 to create a 3-way tie in the Queen City Conference
Charlotte, N.C. — Chambers High School took down Mallard Creek on the road to create a three-way championship in the Queen City 3A/4A Conference. The Cougars beat the Mavericks 27-13. With Hough’s 43-0 win over Hopewell, all three teams finished the season with a 5-1 record in conference play....
No. 1 UNC hoops defeats Johnson C. Smith in exhibition, 101-40
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Caleb Love had 20 points and eight assists and Armando Bacot finished with 12 points and 20 rebounds in top-ranked North Carolina's 101-40 exhibition win over Johnson C. Smith on Friday night at the Smith Center. Graduate transfer Pete Nance added 19 points, hitting 7...
Eastern Randolph wins 9th straight, tops Randleman 28-13
Ramseur, N.C. — Davonte Brooks ran for two touchdowns and Eastern Randolph earned an outright conference title in the PAC-7 1A/2A with a 28-13 victory over Randleman on Friday. With the win, the Wildcats finished the regular season 9-1 (5-0), having won nine straight after dropping their season opener....
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
USA Today names two Idaho Ski Resorts for nominations in Top 10
USA Today has brought back its voting poll for the Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. On the list, Idaho’s Sun Valley Resort and Brundage Mountain Ski Resort. This is the third consecutive year Brundage has earned the nomination, placing second in 2020 and seventh in 2021. Brundage General Manager,...
Icy conditions, crash between Mountain Home and Fairfield
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A crash has blocked U.S. Highway 20 Wednesday morning between Mountain Home and Fairfield, the Idaho Transportation Department reports. A semi tractor-trailer jacknifed between Castle Rock Road and Cat Creek Summit, ITD said at 7:41 a.m. The highway remained blocked as of 9:15 a.m. Conditions...
No sign of Idaho Falls hunter missing for more than a week
HOWE — A local sheriff’s office will continue the search Saturday for a 73-year-old hunter who has been missing for more than a week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue crews have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. According to a...
Search continues for overdue hunter
The search continues for an overdue hunter. The post Search continues for overdue hunter appeared first on Local News 8.
SC teen passes out after exposure to 'unknown chemical substance' on school bus
LANCASTER, S.C. — A South Carolina 14-year-old student lost consciousness, and dozens of others experienced symptoms after they were exposed to an "unknown chemical substance," authorities told WCNC. Students and staff were removed from the bus in Lancaster County at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. An EMS worker also...
