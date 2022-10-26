Read full article on original website
How to Choose a Blockchain Accounting Solution
The world of accounting is changing rapidly, and blockchain accounting solutions are at the forefront of this change. With the ability to track and record transactions securely and transparently, blockchain-based accounting solutions are quickly gaining traction with businesses of all sizes. A recent VentureBeat. , for instance, notes that “one...
Binance Wants to Win the Stablecoin Race. Here's Why
The power of cryptodollar. Disclaimer, NFA, all that legal stuff: All the information presented on this publication and its affiliates is strictly for educational purposes only. It should not be construed or taken as financial, legal, investment, or any other form of advice. Hi folks 🙋🏻♂️,...
For Founders: How the Venture Capital Investors Deal With Your Pitch Deck
А useful guide for founders on how to prepare a pitch deck and how we look on it as a VC investor. In times of Zoom calls and minimized face-to-face meetings it has become quite difficult to convey word-of-mouth information to investors quickly and efficiently. It seems that the elevator pitch has also gone down in history of the venture capital industry following the anecdotes of entrepreneurs of the 2000s and 2010s, giving way to even faster communications in instant messengers and chats.
The Noonification: Getting Your API Into Production (10/28/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Getting Your API Into Production. By @anthony-morris [ 5...
Tips for Building in Public as A Founder From Europe Eu
Building in public is challenging, but it's an extremely powerful marketing strategy to get ANY startup off the ground. Here's what I've learned from a year of building in public 👇. But first, who am I?. Here's me, I'm 24yo from Portugal 🇵🇹. I'm the founder of Vettted.com, which...
REPORT: Musk Orders Layoffs Ahead Of ‘Significant’ Payout For Twitter Employees
Just two days after taking control of Twitter, owner and CEO Elon Musk is launching a wave of layoffs ahead of an expected stock grant to employees, The New York Times reported Saturday. Twitter employees are scheduled to receive the grant on Nov. 1, which
A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript
Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language that comes to mind for building a blockchain. This could be because JavaScript is frequently regarded as a front-end technology, despite the continuous development and use of Node.js. Lisk changes everything about that misconception and empowers Javascript developers to build powerful blockchains.
This Editor Uses the Power of Storytelling to Help Diverse Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive
The economic impact of immigrant entrepreneurship on the U.S. job market is staggering. According to a. by National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), more than half of America’s cutting-edge companies valued at $1 billion or more were established by foreign-born founders. If you include companies where immigrants played key...
Unemployment Insurance Fraud Rose During the Pandemic
This story was originally published on ProPublica by Cezary Podkul. A Bronx man allegedly received $1.5 million in just ten months. A California real estate broker raked in more than $500,000 within half a year. A Nigerian government official is accused of pocketing over $350,000 in less than six weeks.
The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!
Growth marketers - the wait is OVER. The first round results announcement of the Growth Marketing Writing Contest is now LIVE!. For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are excited to host a Growth Marketing Writing Contest. Here’s your chance to win money from a whopping $12,000 prize pool! It could be any story on #growth-marketing. We highly encourage you to write on Product Management, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Growth Marketing, Data Engineering, and Data Management.
Streaming Services Overtake Free-to-air TV For First Time in Australia; What Does it Imply
The entertainment industry, like over-the-top (OTP) streaming services such as Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Disney Plus, has significantly made strides and is constantly releasing eccentric, spell-binding, and compelling content for the viewers and Australians do not want to feel left out!. Due to the Australians' endless love...
API for Beginners: Requests, Responses, Resources, and GET Explained with Code
Requesting and receiving data from internet sources is one of the basics of programming but isn’t taught by most ‘Learn to Code <Programming Language>’ courses. For self-taught programmers, this is one of the skills that will get you moving further along your learning journey and make you better than 90% of the others.
Understanding the Numbers on a Real Estate Token Investment Website for New Investors
Tokenization will cause the commercial real estate market to attract a new crop of investors and this comes with some responsibilities for the investors. They have to understand the assets that the tokens backs including the risks and the expected return or benefits of buying and holding the tokens for example commercial real estate investment falls under 3 investment categories it could be core investment, value add and opportunistic these categories differ based on the risk and return they provide investors.
Geological Distribution
On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Present distribution cannot be accounted for by differences in physical conditions. Importance of barriers. Affinity of the productions of the same continent. Centres of creation. Means of dispersal, by changes of climate and of the level of the land, and by occasional means. Dispersal during the Glacial period co-extensive with the world.
TheOoL DAO: Web3 Darknet
Modern-day internet – by virtue of its initially open infrastructure – provides massive possibilities for both violating privacy, spying on users, and for restricting their access to information, as well as for imposing particular models of political and economic behavior. The internet allows for prosecution of people on the grounds of their political, religious, national, racial, and gender identity.
Exit the Internet, Enter the Metaverse : an Interview With Baban Mahato
The Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet. Blending elements of virtual reality, augmented reality, online games, social media and cryptocurrency; Metaverse ushers in an innovative phase of interconnected virtual experiences, reimagining the future of work. This blog will take you through everything you need to know about the Metaverse - from the history to how it will impact the future of work!
Meet Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, MetaMask Architect, and CEO of MetaMetaverse
Not every day can you meet people like Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, Architect of MetaMask, and the Founder of MetaMetaverse. I sat down with Joel to chat about Web3 technologies, innovation, and our future as he sees it. What's your current role and what do you like about...
On the Geological Succession of Organic Beings
On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER X. ON THE GEOLOGICAL SUCCESSION OF ORGANIC BEINGS. On the slow and successive appearance of new species. On their different...
South Korea: "Internet Crash" Caused by a Lithium Battery Fire
A total of 2 trillion won in market value was lost. A large fire in South Korea has caused widespread network outages. A fire broke out in the SK C&C Banqiao Data Center, Sanpingdong, Bantang District, South City, Gyeonggi do, South Korea, on October 15, at 3:19 p.m. local time. The fire started near the lithium battery rack in the electric room on the third floor of the data center's basement Building A, according to South Korean police. The power supply was housed in five battery racks. One of the lithium batteries exploded during the accident, causing a fire. The automatic fire suppression system then activated and sprayed gas.
