ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerNoon

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

How to Choose a Blockchain Accounting Solution

The world of accounting is changing rapidly, and blockchain accounting solutions are at the forefront of this change. With the ability to track and record transactions securely and transparently, blockchain-based accounting solutions are quickly gaining traction with businesses of all sizes. A recent VentureBeat. , for instance, notes that “one...
Hackernoon

Binance Wants to Win the Stablecoin Race. Here's Why

The power of cryptodollar. Disclaimer, NFA, all that legal stuff: All the information presented on this publication and its affiliates is strictly for educational purposes only. It should not be construed or taken as financial, legal, investment, or any other form of advice. Hi folks 🙋🏻‍♂️,...
HackerNoon

For Founders: How the Venture Capital Investors Deal With Your Pitch Deck

А useful guide for founders on how to prepare a pitch deck and how we look on it as a VC investor. In times of Zoom calls and minimized face-to-face meetings it has become quite difficult to convey word-of-mouth information to investors quickly and efficiently. It seems that the elevator pitch has also gone down in history of the venture capital industry following the anecdotes of entrepreneurs of the 2000s and 2010s, giving way to even faster communications in instant messengers and chats.
HackerNoon

The Noonification: Getting Your API Into Production (10/28/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Getting Your API Into Production. By @anthony-morris [ 5...
HackerNoon

Tips for Building in Public as A Founder From Europe Eu

Building in public is challenging, but it's an extremely powerful marketing strategy to get ANY startup off the ground. Here's what I've learned from a year of building in public 👇. But first, who am I?. Here's me, I'm 24yo from Portugal 🇵🇹. I'm the founder of Vettted.com, which...
HackerNoon

A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript

Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language that comes to mind for building a blockchain. This could be because JavaScript is frequently regarded as a front-end technology, despite the continuous development and use of Node.js. Lisk changes everything about that misconception and empowers Javascript developers to build powerful blockchains.
HackerNoon

Unemployment Insurance Fraud Rose During the Pandemic

This story was originally published on ProPublica by Cezary Podkul. A Bronx man allegedly received $1.5 million in just ten months. A California real estate broker raked in more than $500,000 within half a year. A Nigerian government official is accused of pocketing over $350,000 in less than six weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HackerNoon

The Growth Marketing Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!

Growth marketers - the wait is OVER. The first round results announcement of the Growth Marketing Writing Contest is now LIVE!. For those who are reading about this for the first time - mParticle & HackerNoon are excited to host a Growth Marketing Writing Contest. Here’s your chance to win money from a whopping $12,000 prize pool! It could be any story on #growth-marketing. We highly encourage you to write on Product Management, Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Growth Marketing, Data Engineering, and Data Management.
Hackernoon

Understanding the Numbers on a Real Estate Token Investment Website for New Investors

Tokenization will cause the commercial real estate market to attract a new crop of investors and this comes with some responsibilities for the investors. They have to understand the assets that the tokens backs including the risks and the expected return or benefits of buying and holding the tokens for example commercial real estate investment falls under 3 investment categories it could be core investment, value add and opportunistic these categories differ based on the risk and return they provide investors.
HackerNoon

Geological Distribution

On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Present distribution cannot be accounted for by differences in physical conditions. Importance of barriers. Affinity of the productions of the same continent. Centres of creation. Means of dispersal, by changes of climate and of the level of the land, and by occasional means. Dispersal during the Glacial period co-extensive with the world.
HackerNoon

TheOoL DAO: Web3 Darknet

Modern-day internet – by virtue of its initially open infrastructure – provides massive possibilities for both violating privacy, spying on users, and for restricting their access to information, as well as for imposing particular models of political and economic behavior. The internet allows for prosecution of people on the grounds of their political, religious, national, racial, and gender identity.
HackerNoon

Exit the Internet, Enter the Metaverse : an Interview With Baban Mahato

The Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet. Blending elements of virtual reality, augmented reality, online games, social media and cryptocurrency; Metaverse ushers in an innovative phase of interconnected virtual experiences, reimagining the future of work. This blog will take you through everything you need to know about the Metaverse - from the history to how it will impact the future of work!
HackerNoon

On the Geological Succession of Organic Beings

On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER X. ON THE GEOLOGICAL SUCCESSION OF ORGANIC BEINGS. On the slow and successive appearance of new species. On their different...
HackerNoon

South Korea: "Internet Crash" Caused by a Lithium Battery Fire

A total of 2 trillion won in market value was lost. A large fire in South Korea has caused widespread network outages. A fire broke out in the SK C&C Banqiao Data Center, Sanpingdong, Bantang District, South City, Gyeonggi do, South Korea, on October 15, at 3:19 p.m. local time. The fire started near the lithium battery rack in the electric room on the third floor of the data center's basement Building A, according to South Korean police. The power supply was housed in five battery racks. One of the lithium batteries exploded during the accident, causing a fire. The automatic fire suppression system then activated and sprayed gas.
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy