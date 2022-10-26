ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

‘People want to go to the physical stores’: Levi’s Rui Carlos da Silva Araujo on the brand’s Latin America DTC strategy

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify. Levi’s Latin American business is growing — but it’s very different from its Northern counterparts. The apparel brand’s svp and managing director of Latin America, Rui Carlos da Silva Araujo, spoke on the Modern Retail Podcast about how the company approaches this part of the business — and its overall approach to DTC. This episode was recorded live at the Modern Retail DTC Summit held in Miami. Levi’s Latin American business grew by about 70% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, and Araujo said the company plans to continue growing and opening more stores.
How startups like Supernatural and Spiceology are building out foodservice programs

More DTC brands are branching out with foodservice business-to-business sales channels. After experiencing direct-to-consumer and grocery growth over the past few years, baking brand Supernatural and the seasoning brand Spiceology are now building out B-to-B businesses to supply restaurants, bakeries and even other food brands. This week, baking brand Supernatural,...
How Hoka’s popularity is fueling record growth for Deckers

Footwear company Deckers Brands saw sales of its Hoka athletic shoes more than double this quarter, fueled by buzzy advertising, celebrity influence and greater access. Hoka net sales hit $333 million, marking a record quarter that’s 58% higher than the $210.4 million the brand took in during the time last year.

