Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify. Levi’s Latin American business is growing — but it’s very different from its Northern counterparts. The apparel brand’s svp and managing director of Latin America, Rui Carlos da Silva Araujo, spoke on the Modern Retail Podcast about how the company approaches this part of the business — and its overall approach to DTC. This episode was recorded live at the Modern Retail DTC Summit held in Miami. Levi’s Latin American business grew by about 70% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, and Araujo said the company plans to continue growing and opening more stores.

2 DAYS AGO