An outbreak of hepatitis A in New Zealand linked to imported frozen berries is continuing to grow. There are now 21 hepatitis A infections from eating frozen berries since late June. Seventeen have been linked by genetic sequencing, meaning they were likely exposed to the same source of the virus. Nine people have been hospitalized. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) was informed by the Ministry of Health of three hepatitis A cases in September.

