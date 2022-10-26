Read full article on original website
Nearly 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Nearly 150 people, some in masquerade costumes, were killed and some 150 more were injured Saturday in a horrific stampede in central Seoul when a large crowd celebrating Halloween crammed into a narrow street, officials said. - 'Hoping for a quick recovery' - Twitter user @janelles_story shared a video that she said depicted scenes from Itaewon shortly before the stampede began, in which hundreds of young people, some clad in pirate, cowboy and other Halloween costumes, are seen in a narrow street lined with bars and cafes.
EU assesses food safety situation in Western Balkans
The European Commission has looked at progress in the food safety systems of countries that are trying to become EU member states. The reports cover many sectors and developments in the past year in Kosovo, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bosnia and Herzegovina was found to have made no progress...
Online food deliveries in Europe are off a bit, but you cannot tell from street traffic
AMERSTERDAM — A recent trip to Europe showed the streets of Krakow, Budapest, and Prague are all very different except for the bicycles making endless food deliveries. Anyone with a food safety mindset has to wonder about the thousands of deliveries in those boxes that are carried by two-wheelers.
England and Wales see Listeria infection decline
The number of Listeria infections fell in 2020 in England and Wales, according to recently released data. In total, 124 cases of listeriosis were reported in England and Wales in 2020, which is the lowest amount in several years. In 2019, 144 cases were recorded. There were two outbreaks in...
More sick in New Zealand hepatitis A frozen berry outbreak
An outbreak of hepatitis A in New Zealand linked to imported frozen berries is continuing to grow. There are now 21 hepatitis A infections from eating frozen berries since late June. Seventeen have been linked by genetic sequencing, meaning they were likely exposed to the same source of the virus. Nine people have been hospitalized. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) was informed by the Ministry of Health of three hepatitis A cases in September.
