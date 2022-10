Teams from all around the world compete every year in the Head of the Charles, the largest rowing competition in the world. By Christopher S. Li. Last weekend, hundreds of thousands of spectators flocked to the Charles River to watch collegiate, club, and international rowers take part in the historic Head of the Charles Regatta. The race started near the Boston University Boathouse, running three miles upstream past Harvard’s campus. This year, the river was packed with vendors and volunteers, bringing an even greater density of visitors to the Square for this exciting three-day event.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO