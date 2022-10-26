Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Bruins Activate Brad Marchand; Assign Mike Reilly
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 27, that the team has added forward Brad Marchand to the active roster. Sweeney also announced that the team has assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to Providence. Marchand, 34, recorded 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 70...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home
After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Feel Consistent within Lineup Heading into Buffalo
The consistency of lineups and shutting down Buffalo's defense will be crucial in tonight's matchup according to head coach Luke Richardson. Following the team's morning skate at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., head coach Luke Richardson stated that the team needs to be more focus and aware after facing the dynamic pairing of Oilers' forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Kraken notch goals in impressive multiples over past week, but face an elite Pittsburgh offense in final game of homestand. Plus, five former Penguins on Kraken roster. Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Kraken Scoring Punch. While the results of the last four...
NHL
Jets overcome tough first period to beat Kings
"The St. Louis game is one you can win with every night. This one, maybe not so much." Although the 6-4 triumph in Los Angeles may not have been as textbook as the shutout against St. Louis on Monday, the two points in the standings count all the same. And...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Hurricanes
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-0) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (4-1-1) at the Wells Fargo Center on Halloween Spooktacular night. Game time is 7:05 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
Montour late goal lifts Panthers past Senators
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Brandon Montour scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and had three points when the Florida Panthers defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-3 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Montour broke a tie with 3:32 remaining, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle after taking...
NHL
Devils Meet Blue Jackets in Sunday Matinee | PREVIEW
With five wins in their last six games, Devils look to keep rolling with Columbus coming to town. On the heels of an impressive 1-0 win over the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, the Devils look to win their sixth game in their last seven contests when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town.
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
Trocheck helps Rangers top Stars, end four-game skid
DALLAS -- The New York Rangers scored three goals in a 2:07 span in the third period to defeat the Dallas Stars 6-3 at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck scored twice and had an assist, and Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists for the Rangers (4-3-2). Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for New York, which had lost four straight (0-2-2).
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'THESE ARE IMPORTANT POINTS'
What was said around the rink this morning ahead of tilt with visiting Oilers. "Just going to do the little things right. Will be a good game. Always is." "I think his leadership probably goes a little bit under the radar. I think that's really important and now that he's won a championship, he really understands that role part of it really well. It's not about Naz, it's about how the team does and how the game goes."
NHL
Recap: Ducks Shut Out in 4-0 Loss to Vegas
Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson stopped all 29 Anaheim shots for his third career NHL shutout, backstopping the Golden Knights to a 4-0 victory over the Ducks today at T-Mobile Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. The loss extended the Ducks' winless streak to seven games (0-6-1) and...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Wild for Hockeytown Halloween on Saturday night
DETROIT-- There will be plenty of tricks and treats at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night when the Detroit Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild for a special Hockeytown Halloween matchup. Puck drop between Detroit (3-2-2; 8 points) and Minnesota (3-3-1; 7 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast...
NHL
Avalanche at Devils
AVALANCHE (4-2-1) at DEVILS (4-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT2, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) Devils projected lineup. Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Fabian Zetterlund. Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes...
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
CBJ announce roster moves
Korpisalo activated, assigned to Cleveland (AHL) for conditioning; Blankenburg placed on Injured Reserve. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Joonas Korpisalo off the Injured/Non-Roster list and loaned the goaltender to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, on a conditioning assignment, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The club also placed defenseman Nick Blankenburg on Injured Reserve retroactive to October 23.
NHL
Checking in with RJ
Broadcaster Emeritus Rick Jeanneret shares his thoughts on the Sabres' first few games. I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the...
NHL
MTL@BUF: What you need to know
BUFFALO - The Canadiens (3-4-0) are beginning their four-game road trip with a stop in Buffalo to take on their divisional rivals, the Sabres (4-2-0), on Thursday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is looking for a reversal of fortunes after losing two games...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Winnipeg Jets:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Drew Doughty (1-2=3) and Kevin Fiala (1-2=3) are tied for the Kings lead in power play points with three, while Gabriel Vilardi leads the Kings in power play goals with two.
Comments / 0