Jackson State’s weakness, if it has one, is running the ball, but they haven’t been entirely deficient at it. They’re sixth in the SWAC at 167 yards per game, probably because they have so much success passing. But if Southern can shut down the run and keep the Tigers in second- and third-and-long situations, it will make it easier to get pressure on Shedeur Sanders. Sacks aren’t a must but keeping Sanders uncomfortable will throw a wrench into the JSU passing attack. Southern has the players to pull that off.

JACKSON, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO