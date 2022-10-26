ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

fox8live.com

SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

ESPN’s College Gameday arrives in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ESPN's College Gameday officially made its stop in Jackson Wednesday morning and has begun setting the stage for Saturday's matchup between Jackson State University and Southern University. Coach Prime has led JSU to its best start to a season since 1983 and has put...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What to know ahead of College GameDay in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With heavy traffic being predicted for Jackson State University's (JSU) Saturday football game, leaders with Visit Jackson want you to be prepared. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering again to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for the game between JSU and Southern University, on Saturday, October 29, […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JSU fans celebrate arrival of ESPN 'College GameDay' bus

JACKSON, Miss. — Coach Deion Sanders asked football fans to help celebrate the arrival of ESPN's "College GameDay" bus on the Jackson State University campus. "Jackson, Mississippi, I need yall to show up and show out," Coach Prime said on social media. "Bring a sign, bring ya uncle, bring ya momma. I don't care who u bring, but bring everything and everyone u got."
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN's College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University's (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
JACKSON, MS
theadvocate.com

Southern at Jackson State: Kickoff time, TV, what's at stake, prediction and more

1 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss. Online: ESPN+ | TV: ESPNU, 10 p.m. (tape delay) Perhaps the biggest chunk of pride in the conference is at stake in this cross-state brawl that brings out the animosity more than Grambling for Southern and Alcorn State for Jackson State. Two teams based in state capitals, deep HBCU roots and a long history of playing before large and charged crowds. Southern needs the victory more than the Tigers, who are unbeaten and appear to be cruising toward a division title. The winner can claim bragging rights but the loser has a reasonable shot at a rematch on Dec. 3 for a much bigger reward.
JACKSON, MS
theadvocate.com

Here are four keys to a Southern upset victory as the Jaguars face Jackson State

Jackson State's weakness, if it has one, is running the ball, but they haven't been entirely deficient at it. They're sixth in the SWAC at 167 yards per game, probably because they have so much success passing. But if Southern can shut down the run and keep the Tigers in second- and third-and-long situations, it will make it easier to get pressure on Shedeur Sanders. Sacks aren't a must but keeping Sanders uncomfortable will throw a wrench into the JSU passing attack. Southern has the players to pull that off.
JACKSON, MS
High School Football PRO

McComb, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MCCOMB, MS
High School Football PRO

Greenwood, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

YAZOO CITY, MS
High School Football PRO

Vicksburg, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students

JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
JACKSON, MS

