fox8live.com
SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
wwno.org
3 key reasons why ESPN chose Jackson State’s rivalry with Southern for College GameDay
On Thursday morning, the Jackson State University football team showed up bright and early to practice at the Walter Payton Center. Temperatures swayed between the high 40s and low 50s as dozens of young men practiced drills, ran plays, and stretched under the watchful eyes of the JSU coaching staff.
WTOK-TV
ESPN’s College Gameday arrives in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ESPN’s College Gameday officially made its stop in Jackson Wednesday morning and has begun setting the stage for Saturday’s matchup between Jackson State University and Southern University. Coach Prime has led JSU to its best start to a season since 1983 and has put...
What to know ahead of College GameDay in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With heavy traffic being predicted for Jackson State University’s (JSU) Saturday football game, leaders with Visit Jackson want you to be prepared. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering again to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for the game between JSU and Southern University, on Saturday, October 29, […]
WAPT
JSU fans celebrate arrival of ESPN 'College GameDay' bus
JACKSON, Miss. — Coach Deion Sanders asked football fans to help celebrate the arrival of ESPN's "College GameDay" bus on the Jackson State University campus. "Jackson, Mississippi, I need yall to show up and show out," Coach Prime said on social media. "Bring a sign, bring ya uncle, bring ya momma. I don't care who u bring, but bring everything and everyone u got."
College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
theadvocate.com
Southern at Jackson State: Kickoff time, TV, what's at stake, prediction and more
1 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss. Online: ESPN+ | TV: ESPNU, 10 p.m. (tape delay) Perhaps the biggest chunk of pride in the conference is at stake in this cross-state brawl that brings out the animosity more than Grambling for Southern and Alcorn State for Jackson State. Two teams based in state capitals, deep HBCU roots and a long history of playing before large and charged crowds. Southern needs the victory more than the Tigers, who are unbeaten and appear to be cruising toward a division title. The winner can claim bragging rights but the loser has a reasonable shot at a rematch on Dec. 3 for a much bigger reward.
Pawhuska Journal
As Jackson State amps up for 'College GameDay,' will Deion Sanders' 'not SWAC' critics be silenced?
JACKSON, Miss. — The screams will start before dawn. Drums will thump in the morning darkness. Taunts will be made. Grills will start to smoke. Clever homemade posters will be held aloft. On campus, face-painted fans will have stayed up all night. Later in the day, the sights and...
WLBT
Fewer than 1,200 tickets left for JSU v. Southern University matchup at Veteran Memorial Stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are going fast for the highly anticipated matchup between Jackson State and Southern University this weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Wednesday, 2,000 tickets remained for the SWAC showdown. Now, the number of available tickets has fallen to under 1,200. ESPN’s College Gameday will be...
Essence
Jackson State University Student-Athletes Sign NIL Deals With 'Actively Black'
Jackson State University football stars Travis Hunter, and Shilo and Shedeur Sanders inked a deal with the global sportwear brand. A 2019 poll found that 89 percent of varsity NCAA athletes feel taken advantage of by the organization. This sweeping sentiment is unsurprising. For decades, the NCAA has been called...
theadvocate.com
Here are four keys to a Southern upset victory as the Jaguars face Jackson State
Jackson State’s weakness, if it has one, is running the ball, but they haven’t been entirely deficient at it. They’re sixth in the SWAC at 167 yards per game, probably because they have so much success passing. But if Southern can shut down the run and keep the Tigers in second- and third-and-long situations, it will make it easier to get pressure on Shedeur Sanders. Sacks aren’t a must but keeping Sanders uncomfortable will throw a wrench into the JSU passing attack. Southern has the players to pull that off.
Southern vs. Jackson State is the 'Michigan-Ohio State' of the South
In this excerpt from Real Talk, Ken Clark from TigerTalk1400 and BJ Jones from InsideHBCU discuss how intense the rivalry of Jackson State and Southern University really is.
McComb, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Greenwood, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTOK-TV
Multiple agencies to provide crowd, traffic control for possible record JSU crowd Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies met Friday to continue planning efforts for Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern University game, made more logistically challenging from ESPN’s College Gameday and upwards of 80,000 people who could attend the all-day event. The efforts, led by JSU Police Chief Herman Horton,...
Vicksburg, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WAPT
Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students
JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
WAPT
JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
What Mississippi players would do with the $700M Powerball jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Powerball fever is ramping up in Mississippi as the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $700 million, making it the 5th largest prize in Powerball history. With all the money, a winner would certainly have a lot of options when it comes to spending. For some […]
WLBT
Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
