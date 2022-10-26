Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns’ supporting cast steps up in win vs. shorthanded Pelicans
PHOENIX — A shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans squad on Friday was able to prove why it was such a pain for the Phoenix Suns to get by in the first round last year. Through three quarters, Suns guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for six assists, eight turnovers and 23 points. New Orleans was 13-for-31 (41.9%) from 3-point range and had all five starters in double figures to bring enough offense to the party.
Deandre Ayton exits win over Pelicans with left ankle sprain, does not return
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton exited Friday night’s 124-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center due to a left ankle sprain and did not return. Ayton was seen grabbing his left ankle after coming down on Jonas Valančiūnas’ foot on a jump shot while the Pelicans center was closing out in the mid-first quarter.
Phoenix Suns finding more success between margins on offensive glass
PHOENIX — Monty Williams and Kevin Young talk shop a lot. Sure, the Phoenix Suns’ head coach speaks with his associate head coach all the time in the confines of what the team does. At practice and shootaround, during timeouts and the game. But then there’s the conversations...
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram out vs. Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns opponents have been relatively healthy four games into the year. That changes Friday when the Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center. Zion Williamson, who missed all of last season with an injury, is out with a hip and back contusion, the team announced. Meanwhile, fellow...
Watch: Rob Pelinka Give Motivational Speech To Los Angeles Lakers Players
Rob Pelinka gave a fantastic speech to Lakers players to motivate them.
Mullett Arena a success for Coyotes on opening night despite defeat
TEMPE — It was intimate, yet rowdy at Mullett Arena on Friday as the Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1) made their debut at the new multi-purpose arena, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets (5-3). The arena was jam-packed with fans, many of whom donned the blonde mullet wigs the team placed on each seat prior to the game. Almost every seat was filled in the arena, with some empty seats in a few sections. However, the fans with those seats may have been utilizing the standing-room-only sections or club area above the benches.
Christian Fischer opens Mullett Arena’s NHL scoring tally with 2 goals
TEMPE — Mullett Arena opened for NHL action Friday and it started well for the home squad. With 9:43 left in the first period, Arizona Coyotes right winger Christian Fischer placed the puck in the back of the net off of a great pass from defenseman Troy Stetcher, scoring the first-ever NHL goal at Mullett Arena.
Warriors’ Klay Thompson has a lot of respect for Suns’ Devin Booker despite spat
Tempers flared between All-Star shooting guards in the Phoenix Suns’ 134-105 victory over the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. In the third quarter, Klay Thompson and Devin Booker got into a heated exchange, resulting in Thompson’s first career ejection. “I was just mad,” Thompson told reporters...
ESPN ranks 3 former Sun Devils in top 50 of college football transfers
En route to their 2-5 record, Arizona State football has endured a coaching change, a quarterback controversy and an ongoing NCAA investigation into recruitment violations during the pandemic. Perhaps adding insult to injury, a few players lost to the transfer portal are key contributors in their new homes. Tom VanHaaren...
Coyotes’ Gutierrez: Mullett Arena locker room annex will be ready before next homestand
The Arizona Coyotes open their Mullett Arena tenure in Tempe on Friday night. The team hosts the Winnipeg Jets (Friday), New York Rangers (Sunday), Florida Panthers (Tuesday) and the Dallas Stars (Thursday) before heading out on a 14-game road trip from Nov. 5 to Dec. 7. However, the locker rooms...
Brewing rivalry: Suns see similarities in rising Pelicans ahead of matchup
PHOENIX — “This is not an eight seed. No way. If you look at their record after the trade and the progression of Willie’s program, you wouldn’t grade that as an eight seed.”. That is what Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was correct in stating...
Forbes: Suns’ value sees highest percent increase in 2022
The Phoenix Suns in 2022 are valued by Forbes at $2.7 billion, which ranks 13th in the NBA but comes with the largest increase in value compared to the publication’s valuation in 2021. Phoenix’s value increased by 50% from last year, when it was estimated to be worth $1.8...
