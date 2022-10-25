Read full article on original website
Related
Horner says he settled Red Bull F1 dispute to end sniping
Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner says he settled with the FIA over the team's breach of the spending cap last season to stop the sniping throughout the Formula One paddock
Yardbarker
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
Comments / 0