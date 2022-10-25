ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former WWE star returning to the company

Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy