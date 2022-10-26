Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley says 'Father Time is knocking on the door' for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors lost by 29 points to the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night, and Charles Barkley thinks it's because Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are "not the same." Thompson drew his first career ejection after jawing with Phoenix's Devin Booker, and accordingly to Barkley, it was due to frustration.
Klay Thompson Returns Respect in Comments to Devin Booker
After returning to the court for the first time since his ejection from Tuesday's game vs. Phoenix, Klay Thompson paid some respects to Devin Booker.
Klay Thompson Not Happy With Charles Barkley
During the Golden State Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Klay Thompson was ejected from the game. After the game, TNT's Charles Barkley suggested Thompson was frustrated because he's not the same player he used to be prior to injuries. “There was a time when Klay Thompson...
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, Charles Barkley said Klay Thompson is "not the same guy" he used to be prior to suffering two major injuries. On Thursday night, Thompson responded to that claim. Thompson admit that he was "hurt" by Barkley's comments. He had to fight like hell to get back on...
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson diss Charles Barkley after Warriors win
Charles Barkley is getting hit with the 1-2 Splash Brothers punch this week. During a recent episode of “Inside the NBA,” the TNT host Barkley said that Golden State Warriors veteran stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are “slipping.” On Thompson specifically, Barkley said that “he’s not the same guy” and is “slowing down.”
Klay Thompson breaks silence on stunning ejection, dust-up with Devin Booker
Golden State Warriors fans witnessed something they don’t normally see earlier this week – an angry Klay Thompson. The mild-mannered Splash Brother was animated in a heated confrontation against Devin Booker that eventually got him ejected in their loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Thompson didn’t speak...
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Warriors-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.
ESPN ranks 3 former Sun Devils in top 50 of college football transfers
En route to their 2-5 record, Arizona State football has endured a coaching change, a quarterback controversy and an ongoing NCAA investigation into recruitment violations during the pandemic. Perhaps adding insult to injury, a few players lost to the transfer portal are key contributors in their new homes. Tom VanHaaren...
