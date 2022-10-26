ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Klay Thompson Not Happy With Charles Barkley

During the Golden State Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Klay Thompson was ejected from the game. After the game, TNT's Charles Barkley suggested Thompson was frustrated because he's not the same player he used to be prior to injuries. “There was a time when Klay Thompson...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, Charles Barkley said Klay Thompson is "not the same guy" he used to be prior to suffering two major injuries. On Thursday night, Thompson responded to that claim. Thompson admit that he was "hurt" by Barkley's comments. He had to fight like hell to get back on...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy