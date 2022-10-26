Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh men’s lacrosse finishes fall tournaments, looks to competitive spring
The Lehigh men’s lacrosse team has finished up its four fall tournament games in preparation for the spring 2023 season. On Oct. 8, the team competed in the Nick Colleluori Classic at Hofstra University, playing games against Quinnipiac University and Hofstra. On Oct. 16, the Mountain Hawks traveled to...
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh women’s basketball picked second in Patriot League preseason poll
After losing in last season’s Patriot League quarterfinals to Bucknell, the Lehigh women’s basketball team is preparing to return to the court for the 2022-23 season. The Patriot League released preseason rankings on Oct. 13 and projected Lehigh to finish second in the league behind Boston University. First...
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
BOYS SOCCER: Rivals Father Judge and Archbishop Ryan Fight for Coveted PCL Plaque
PHILADELPHIA – It’ll be an all-northeast final. After Father Judge defeated Conwell-Egan while Archbishop Ryan turned aside two-time defending champion La Salle by identical 2-0 victories in Wednesday night’s Philadelphia Catholic League semifinals, the two rivals secured an invitation to the PCL championship 3:30 PM Saturday at the Northeast Supersite.
World Series 2022: Which high school did every Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies player attend?
This year’s Fall Classic features 52 baseball players from 20 states and six foreign countries
Lehigh Valley IronPigs to stay in Allentown; city will help fund stadium upgrades
Allentown City Council abruptly reversed a plan to help fund renovations at Coca-Cola Park, the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes New Jersey 13-year-old's birthday unforgettable
"I said to him, I was like, 'J.T., how many we got left?' He was like, 'We got four more topper,'" Kirwan said describing the moment he met the Phillies catcher.
Allentown turns down IronPigs’ request for cash. Lehigh County determined to keep team oinking on.
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies held one final practice at Citizens Bank Park before heading to Houston for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. An hour north, their top minor league team suffered a crucial blow to its chances of continuing to call the Lehigh Valley home. The Phillies’...
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh University Choral Arts: instilling community and exciting audiences
Lehigh University Choral Arts held its first performances of the year at Zoellner Arts Center. The group performed “Nänie” by Johannes Brahms, “Le tombeau de Couperin” by Maurice Ravel, “Gloria” by Francis Poulenc and the world premiere of Lehigh professor Steven Sametz’s “Prayers.”
Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
GMA surprises local baseball coach with tickets to see the Phillies in the World Series
Juan Namnun says the Phillies have sustained him through his battle with cancer.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Oh My God': Woman Runs Into Bryce Harper at NJ Trader Joe's (Has Selfie to Prove It)
You likely never expect to run into a Philadelphia sports hero during a trip to Trader Joe's, but that's exactly what happened for a South Jersey woman and she has the selfie to prove it after working up the courage to say hello to Bryce Harper. Marissa Boutilier stopped by...
insideradio.com
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
phillyvoice.com
Miller Lite to give out free beer at 19 bars to ring in Phillies-Astros World Series
Phillies fans are counting down to the start of the World Series on Friday night, when Game 1 against the Houston Astros will be played at Minute Maid Park. Those who are deciding where to go to watch the game may be enticed by the offer of free beer at 19 bars in the Philadelphia area, that have partnered with Miller Lite.
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
Boutique aims to bring nearly 30 vendors under 1 roof. It opens next week in Allentown.
A new boutique with a mission to help other area small businesses grow is opening next week at downtown Allentown’s ArtsWalk. A Little Bit of Local, 27 N. Seventh St., is set to open Tuesday in space that previously occupied Radish Republic. The urban grocer that specialized in goods sourced from area farms shuttered last month with owners then declining to provide specifics to a lehighvalleylive.com reporter about the decision.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware County Community College to build $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has approved funding to support Delaware County Community College in the construction of a $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill, officials announced recently. The new Southeast Campus will be built on a 7.5-acre portion of the site of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School, near...
thebrownandwhite.com
Local museum honors Bethlehem’s industrial history
On his second day of college, Mike Piersa, ‘08G, walked into the National Museum of Industrial History to pursue a volunteering opportunity. Piersa, a Moravian University undergraduate student at the time, stayed in Bethlehem and continued volunteering at the museum throughout the duration of his master’s program at Lehigh.
Small business soars with every Phillies win
The Phillies' success has led to small business success.
