Bethlehem, PA

thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh women’s basketball picked second in Patriot League preseason poll

After losing in last season’s Patriot League quarterfinals to Bucknell, the Lehigh women’s basketball team is preparing to return to the court for the 2022-23 season. The Patriot League released preseason rankings on Oct. 13 and projected Lehigh to finish second in the league behind Boston University. First...
BETHLEHEM, PA
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

BOYS SOCCER: Rivals Father Judge and Archbishop Ryan Fight for Coveted PCL Plaque

PHILADELPHIA – It’ll be an all-northeast final. After Father Judge defeated Conwell-Egan while Archbishop Ryan turned aside two-time defending champion La Salle by identical 2-0 victories in Wednesday night’s Philadelphia Catholic League semifinals, the two rivals secured an invitation to the PCL championship 3:30 PM Saturday at the Northeast Supersite.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh University Choral Arts: instilling community and exciting audiences

Lehigh University Choral Arts held its first performances of the year at Zoellner Arts Center. The group performed “Nänie” by Johannes Brahms, “Le tombeau de Couperin” by Maurice Ravel, “Gloria” by Francis Poulenc and the world premiere of Lehigh professor Steven Sametz’s “Prayers.”
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Boutique aims to bring nearly 30 vendors under 1 roof. It opens next week in Allentown.

A new boutique with a mission to help other area small businesses grow is opening next week at downtown Allentown’s ArtsWalk. A Little Bit of Local, 27 N. Seventh St., is set to open Tuesday in space that previously occupied Radish Republic. The urban grocer that specialized in goods sourced from area farms shuttered last month with owners then declining to provide specifics to a lehighvalleylive.com reporter about the decision.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Local museum honors Bethlehem’s industrial history

On his second day of college, Mike Piersa, ‘08G, walked into the National Museum of Industrial History to pursue a volunteering opportunity. Piersa, a Moravian University undergraduate student at the time, stayed in Bethlehem and continued volunteering at the museum throughout the duration of his master’s program at Lehigh.
BETHLEHEM, PA

