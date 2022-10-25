Former NFL player Nate Burleson is among those who believe Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady should've stayed retired this past winter. "Tom Brady should have retired," Burleson, now a football analyst and television personality, explained during Friday's edition of the "Good Morning Football" NFL Network program that followed Tampa Bay's 27-22 Thursday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens, per Hunter Hodies of The Spun. "Am I the only one thinking it? Here's the thing: We have been praising Tom Brady for 20 years and I've sat there and said he's the G.O.A.T. It's okay to have some criticism. Again, I love Tom Brady. I think him going to Tampa Bay and winning a Super Bowl would've been the greatest walk-off in all of sports, but then he came back for another season."

