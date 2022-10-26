Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
fantasypros.com
Donovan Mitchell scores 41 points in OT win against Celtics
Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points (15-26 FG, 5-9 3P, 6-6 FT) in Cleveland's 132-123 overtime win against Boston. He added 4 rebounds and 3 assists to his gaudy scoring numbers. Fantasy Impact:. Mitchell has been on fire this season, scoring 31 or more points in all but one game. He...
fantasypros.com
Isaiah Stewart grabs eight rebounds Friday against Hawks
Isaiah Stewart grabbed eight rebounds while also dishing out one assist, blocking one shot, and scoring 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-5 FT) in the Pistons' 136-112 loss to the Hawks. Fantasy Impact:. Stewart continues to make the most of his opportunities while on the floor for the Pistons,...
fantasypros.com
Shaedon Sharpe scores 14 points Friday against Rockets
Shaedon Sharpe scored 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3PT) while also dishing out two assists and grabbing one rebound in the Blazers' 125-111 win over the Rockets. Sharpe has started to get more comfortable on the floor for the Blazers, finishing in double-figures in scoring in each of his last three games while seeing his minutes on the floor increase for the club. The rookie guard could be worth a sneaky play as long as Damian Lillard is sidelined, averaging 9.3 points per game while posting a solid 19.4% usage rate in 18.6 minutes per game so far this season.
Hornets spoil Curry's homecoming again, beat Warriors in OT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Charlotte Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry’s annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points as the Hornets beat the Warriors for the fourth straight year at the Spectrum Center in Curry’s hometown despite playing without their starting backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. Curry scored 31 points and had 11 rebounds to pace the Warriors, but missed a tightly contested 3-pointer at the end of regulation that would have won the game. He also air-balled a 3 in overtime and finished 3 of 13 from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole had 24 points off the bench for the Warriors.
Hornets stun Warriors in OT. What went right for Charlotte in win over Golden State
Undaunted by facing Charlotte’s own Stephen Curry, the Hornets outplayed the Warriors and gutted out a 120-113 overtime victory at Spectrum Center on Saturday.
fantasypros.com
Josh Richardson disappoints in the scoring column Wednesday
Josh Richardson scored just 11 points to go with 10 assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in a 134-122 loss to Minnesota Wednesday. Richardson got the start Wednesday in place of the injured Devin Vassell and played a season-high 33 minutes. The scoring production was likely a disappointment for fantasy managers. But Richardson opted to be a distributor as he only attempted eight shots, hitting four of them. It's hard to complain with double-digit assists and the defensive stats to boot. Vassell is expected to rejoin the starting unit Friday vs. the Bulls.
fantasypros.com
Aleksej Pokusevski reemerges in win over Clippers
Aleksej Pokusevski had 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3P) to go along with six rebounds, three assists, and a block over 26 minutes in Oklahoma City's 118-110 win versus the Clippers on Thursday. Fantasy Impact:. The 15 points were a season-high for "Poku" on Thursday, as well as the 26...
fantasypros.com
Jonathan Quick likely to start Thursday versus Jets
The Kings haven't been able to get much from either of their goaltenders so far this season, but it's Quick making his sixth start and league-leading seventh appearance of the season in this one. The 36-year-old has scuffled to a 3.59 GAA and .893 SV% on the season but continues to get the lion's share of starts over the also-struggling Cal Petersen. He turned aside 23 of 25 shots in a win over the Lightning his last time out, however, so perhaps he can carry that momentum into Thursday's tilt with the Jets.
fantasypros.com
De’Anthony Melton moves into the starting lineup Friday
De’Anthony Melton will move into the 76ers’ starting lineup, with Joel Embiid getting the night off. (76er’s team Twitter account) Melton has played well for the Sixers in the last two games. With him now in the starting lineup, he becomes an appealing fantasy option in both DFS and season-long.
fantasypros.com
Gary Trent Jr. scores team-high 27 points Wednesday
Gary Trent Jr. recorded 27 points (11-16 FG, 5-10 3P), two steals, and two turnovers across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 119-109 win over the 76ers. Trent Jr. delivered a quintessential Trent Jr. stat line Wednesday. Three pointers, scoring, and steals are the life blood of his fantasy value. You can't rely on rebounds, assists, and blocks from the Duke product. The Raptors play the 76ers at home on Friday.
fantasypros.com
Tyrese Haliburton tallies fifth straight double-double Friday
Tyrese Haliburton collected 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes of Friday's 127-117 win over the Wizards. Haliburton has been a stat-stuffing machine early in the season, recording double-digit assists in all but one of Indiana's first six games. On top of this, the point guard has been their best scoring option this year. He has returned plenty of value so far from a fantasy perspective, and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon.
fantasypros.com
Kyren Williams is not expected to be active for Week 8
Williams was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week, opening his 21-day practice window. The Rams leaving the rookie inactive for Week 8 is not a surprise as he will need some time to get re-acclimated to the offense. Fantasy managers should expect Williams to carve out a role for himself when he returns.
Wild lose in Detroit; Dumba shot hits Luff in the face
Detroit's Matt Luff took a puck to the face and had to leave the game.
fantasypros.com
Delon Wright (hamstring) expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Wright suffered the injury during Tuesday's game, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks. The timetable is only a rough estimate, and he could end up being out for more or less time than they're predicting. Fantasy managers can look for Daniel Gafford and Corey Kispert to see additional run in Wright's extended absence.
fantasypros.com
Malik Willis seeing first team reps with Ryan Tannehill limited in practice
Tannehill was able to practice Thursday in a limited fashion, but did not log practice time on Wednesday or Friday. If he is unable to suit up against Houston, Malik Willis would be in line to make his first career start. Regardless of who plays, the Titans will likely continue to lean on Derrick Henry in Week 8.
fantasypros.com
Tyson Host a healthy scratch Thursday versus Senators
Jost struggled to find his footing at the NHL level in parts of six seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, and apparently, a change of scenery has not helped. The 10th pick of the 2-16 draft has just one assist and four shots on goal across six games this season despite a solid 14:21 of average ice time. Recently demoted to fourth-line duties, it appears he'll need to find his game in a hurry to move up the pecking order.
fantasypros.com
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) not expected to go on IR
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is not expected to be placed on IR and reportedly has a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in his hip. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Chase is dealing with some pretty serious injuries at the moment, having suffered a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in his hip. The team initially put a timeline of 4-6 weeks for his return, and that timetable is reinforced by the fact that they won't place him on IR. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will both see extra targets while the young stud is out for an extended period of time.
fantasypros.com
Brad Marchand to make season debut Thursday
It was only yesterday that head coach Jim Montgomery stated Marchand would not play in the team's next two games but apparently, that's no longer the case. Marchand returns about a month ahead of schedule following offseason hip surgery and will skate with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk. One of the top left wingers in fantasy hockey, Marchand collected 80 points across 70 games last season.
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 8 (2022)
“Often, in the real world, it’s not the smart that get ahead but the bold.”. Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the consensus, you’re probably going to...
fantasypros.com
Mark Andrews (knee) questionable for TNF
Andrews did not practice at all on the short week with his injury, and his status appears to be legitimately in doubt. But he missed practice last week with the injury, too, before playing, and he has yet to miss a game in his career because of an injury. The likelihood is that the Ravens are simply trying to take it easy with Andrews on a short week, but given his lack of production in Week 7, fantasy managers would be wise to monitor reports on Thursday on his status.
