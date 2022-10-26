SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason. The Los Angles Lakers are the last winless team in the NBA. “It was (about) trying to get a win,” Brown said. “Doesn’t matter when it comes. ... hopefully we can have some carryover going on this road trip.” Kings rookie Keegan Murray scored a career-best 22 points.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO