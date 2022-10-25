Karrion Kross admires Bray Wyatt’s creativity. Kross told The Mirror that anyone who wouldn’t want to work with Wyatt is crazy. I’ve always had a very strong admiration for his creativity. I feel like he opens doors, not only for fans, literally, but he opens up new avenues for us to create for everyone as performers. When he dares to do something different it just brings more possibilities. One of my favorite quotes, especially growing up, was the old saying ‘anything can happen in the WWE’ and when he’s around it’s totally true.

2 DAYS AGO