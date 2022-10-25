Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho Told CM Punk He Was A Cancer To The AEW Locker Room
Chris Jericho was not happy with CM Punk at AEW All Out. The pair have worked together repeatedly in the past, having a memorable feud in WWE for WrestleMania 28. Most recently, CM Punk was suspended by AEW for the part he played in the AEW All Out Brawl. Fightful...
NXT Level Up Results (10/28/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 28. The event was taped on October 25 and aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the developmental show below. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Tank Ledger. – Trick Williams cuts a promo. –...
Two Major Names Sign With AEW
Two major names have officially signed with AEW. According to PWInsider Elite, it appears that both Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with the promotion. “I can also tell you that we have officially heard that both Bandido and Juice Robinson have signed AEW agreements. I don’t know length. I don’t know time, but they are officially going to be with the company going forward.”
IMPACT Wrestling Star Ace Austin Hypes New Merchandise
Merchandise/artwork designer Juan Ortiz took to his social media Twitter this morning to hype the new shirts. Ace hyped the shirts himself by quote Tweeting the designer shirts. Ace got jumped before the show last week, and was ringside yesterday for his fellow Bullet Club member Chris Bey’s match when...
House Of Black Members All Post Same Message With Video Teases
It looks like House Of Black are preparing something. The faction, which is at present down two members due to sabbaticals from AEW programming that began the week of AEW All Out, when Malakai Black blew a kiss to the audience and gave a bow. Now, it looks like the...
Hit Row’s Partner For Tonight’s SmackDown Reportedly Revealed
It looks like Hit Row are bringing on board one of the best SmackDown has to offer. Hit Row are scheduled to face Legado Del Fantasma tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, it is unknown who their partner for the match will be. Now, PWInsider.com have provided new information regarding the mystery partner.
UFC officially signs LFA flyweight champion Gabriella Fernandes, no fight booked yet
A Brazilian prospect is the newest addition to the UFC’s roster. Gabriella Fernandes is 8-1 as a professional and captured the interim LFA flyweight championship this past September with a second-round guillotine over Karoline Martins in the co-main event of LFA 143 in Recife, Brazil. Watch the finish below.
AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament For Full Gear, Two Names Confirmed
AEW are going back to one of their yearly traditions. The World Title Eliminator tournament in AEW occurs every year in the build up to AEW Full Gear, with the finals taking place at the event. This years tournament was announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage with Dante Martin and Ethan Page being confirmed for the tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW Winter Is Coming.
Jim Ross Reveals He Is Cancer Free
Good ‘ole JR provided an update on his cancer treatments during the most recent episode of Grilling JR. He noted that everything is going well besides the pain in his ankle. He would also reveal that he is now cancer free. I had a good week regarding my cancer...
WWE Main Event Results (10/27/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on October 27 on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on October 24 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. You can catch the results for the show below. – Von Wagner def. Cedric Alexander. – Dana Brooke def. Kiana James. Follow...
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Hits Huge Milestone as Champion
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling took to their Facebook account and posted that Josh Alexander has now surpassed STING as the 4th longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion at 190 days. Sting previously held it for 189 days, and now falls to the #5 spot. Josh Alexander won the title from...
Jay White Believes That His Match With Kazuchika Okada Is Bigger Than Okada’s Matches With Kenny Omega
The Switchblade Era is in full effect. Jay White has expanded The Bullet Club to include new members and welcome in old members. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, ahead of NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in New York City, White says that for him, it’s not a storyline and that he wants to make The Bullet Club is his life.
Top IMPACT Wrestling Knockout and Former 2x Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo Talks Previous Title Runs
Deonna Purrazzo is one of the top female talents not just on the IMPACT Wrestling roster, but throughout ALL of pro wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Ref’in It Up podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s...
Karrion Kross Believes You’d Be Crazy To Not Want To Work With Bray Wyatt
Karrion Kross admires Bray Wyatt’s creativity. Kross told The Mirror that anyone who wouldn’t want to work with Wyatt is crazy. I’ve always had a very strong admiration for his creativity. I feel like he opens doors, not only for fans, literally, but he opens up new avenues for us to create for everyone as performers. When he dares to do something different it just brings more possibilities. One of my favorite quotes, especially growing up, was the old saying ‘anything can happen in the WWE’ and when he’s around it’s totally true.
Mike Tyson, All Atlantic Championship Dream Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW have advertised more appearances for next week’s AEW Rampage. First, Mike Tyson will return to the company to be a special guest commentator role next week on the show. Elsewhere on the card, the All Atlantic Champion will have a dream match on the show also. Orange Cassidy is currently scheduled to defend the All Atlantic Championship vs Luchasauras and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match on Dynamite next Wednesday.
Sheamus Was Written Off TV So He Could Get Married This Weekend
We now know why Sheamus was taken out by The Bloodline. After an assist by The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in a singles match on Smackdown last week. Sheamus was then attacked after the match, and his arm was smashed several times with a steel chair. According to PWInsider,...
Solo Sikoa And Sami Zayn Vs Butch And Ridge Holland Booked For Tonight’s SmackDown
We will see a tag team match between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes tonight. As of late, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn have formed a team within The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns and The Usos. Since Solo’s callup, he has trusted in Sami more than his brothers, in particular Jey Uso. Now, the pair will team in competition once again.
Cora Jade Provides Advice For Main Roster Stars Ahead Of Survivor Series War Games Matches
Cora Jade advises main roster talent on the War Games match. While the War Games match has been prominent in NXT in recent years, it has not made its way to the main roster until this year, where the match will be part of Survivor Series 2022. While speaking with...
Trick Williams, Thea Hail, Stacks In Action On This Week’s NXT Level Up
The lineup has been set for this week’s edition of NXT Level Up. The pair of matches have been announced for the show this week. From WWE:. Get set for an amazing edition of NXT Level Up, featuring Brooks Jensen taking on Trick Williams in a donnybrook, Tank Ledger locking horns with Stacks, and Thea Hail representing Chase University against newcomer Jakara Jackson.
Some In AEW Believe MJF Could Be “A Generational Babyface”
It looks like there is some substantial support for a possible babyface run from MJF. It’s hard to imagine MJF as a pure babyface and while he has started to lean into a more heroic approach to his character recently. Bryan Alvarez recently discussed MJF becoming a babyface on...
