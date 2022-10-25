Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Return Spoilers for the WWE RAW Halloween Episode Scheduled for Next Week
WWE is working on plans for Monday’s special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials have been “scrambling” and looking to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW, to fill the spooky portions of the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
bodyslam.net
USADA confirm Conor McGregor requires 6 months of drug testing before he can make his UFC return
The Notorious will have to wait it out if he wants to return to the UFC in 2023. Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC...
ringsidenews.com
Summer Rae Drops Interesting Tease For WWE Return
Summer Rae was one of the most popular stars of the women’s division in WWE. She parted ways with the company in 2017, and now it seems she is ready for her return. She recently dropped some interesting teases about her WWE comeback. Summer Rae took to Twitter to...
ComicBook
Emma Makes Shocking Return to WWE, Ronda Rousey Cheats to Retain SmackDown Women's Title
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was not lacking for Champions, as both Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey were present for the blue brand's new episode. Rousey came out to the ring and though she took aim at the crowd a bit in her opening promo, she was still going to hold her open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but it wasn't Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shotzi, or Raquel Rodriguez that answered the challenge. Instead, it was a surprise return, as Emma made her grand return to WWE and SmackDown after five years away from the company, and she was now facing Rousey for the Title.
wrestlingworld.co
Sheamus Set to Tie the Knot With Fiancée Isabella Revilla This Weekend
Sheamus lost to Solo Sikoa this past week on SmackDown and underwent a brutal assault following the match which caused WWE to write him off television on grounds of an injury. The reason behind the injury angle has now been revealed – The Celtic Warrior is tying the knot with his fiancee Isabella Revilla this weekend.
ComicBook
Jim Ross Compares Current AEW Star to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
Jim Ross made a bold claim during this week's AEW Dynamite. While the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't on commentary, he was watching the show's main event as Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo. Ross wrote, "@JonMoxley is Austin-esque. Love his game." Considering the heights Austin reached within the pro wrestling industry and the friendship Ross had with "The Texas Rattlesnake," this is incredibly high praise.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Keeps Piece Of AEW History In His Truck
Cody Rhodes may be in his second run with WWE, but he hasn't forgotten the journey that helped bring him back home. Rhodes played a key role in AEW's existence. Along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, he garnered substantial attention in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. At that time, such hype for stars outside of WWE was rare.
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (10/28/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 28. The event was taped on October 25 and aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the developmental show below. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Tank Ledger. – Trick Williams cuts a promo. –...
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Unhappy With PWI 150 Ranking
It’s time for the hot takes to be fired off once again!. Pro Wrestling Illustrated released their annual PWI 500 earlier this year, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being ranked number one on the list, which always causes a lot of sane discussion online that is not toxic or tribalistic at all.
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley vs Lee Moriarty And TBS Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Two matches have been made official for next week’s edition of Dynamite. During AEW Rampage, two matches were made official for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. First, Jon Moxley will go one on one with The Firm’s Lee Moriarty. Along with the rest of his faction, Moriarty laid out Moxley and MJF on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Elsewhere, Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against Marina Shafir, Nyla Rose has held physical possession of the championship since AEW Battle Of The Belts.
bodyslam.net
Two Major Names Sign With AEW
Two major names have officially signed with AEW. According to PWInsider Elite, it appears that both Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with the promotion. “I can also tell you that we have officially heard that both Bandido and Juice Robinson have signed AEW agreements. I don’t know length. I don’t know time, but they are officially going to be with the company going forward.”
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (10/27/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on October 27 on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on October 24 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. You can catch the results for the show below. – Von Wagner def. Cedric Alexander. – Dana Brooke def. Kiana James. Follow...
bodyslam.net
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul make official wager for boxing clash this weekend
Jake Paul is a betting man and with a few hours away from fighting a legend, he got what he wanted. Paul made Anderson Silva an offer the UFC legend apparently couldn’t refuse with both fighters shaking hands on the deal during the pre-fight press conference. “I have a...
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Returns to WWE SmackDown, Threatens Jey Uso With Turning Sami Zayn into Sami Uso
The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown tonight, but he was not a fan of what he saw. The Bloodline's Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa kicked off SmackDown with a Tag Team match against The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch, and Jey and Jimmy Uso were also on hand. Despite Jey and Sami's issues over the past few weeks, they tried to get on the same page for tonight's match, but then actions from Jey caused the Brutes to win, and that caused chaos amongst the group. Then things got worse when Reigns' music hit and the Tribal Chief made his grand return.
