Ford Foundation invests $13 million in Global South universities
The Ford Foundation has announced a $13 million commitment to help universities in the Global South strengthen their economic research centers. Recipients will propose alternatives to neoliberalism—which has dominated economic and political debates with its free-market fundamentalism and growth-at-all-costs approach to economic and social policy—and develop new frameworks for how governments, markets, and individuals can better relate to meet society’s biggest challenges. The centers are housed at the American University in Cairo in Egypt, the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University in South Africa, Universidad de los Andes in Colombia, and El Colegio de México. Additional centers will be selected in Asia.
Climate action must accelerate to meet 2030 goals, report finds
None of the 2030 targets are on track to meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a report from the World Resources Institute’s (WRI) Systems Change Lab reports. The report, State of Climate Action 2022 (218 pages, PDF), analyzed progress made in...
Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research receives $66.4 million commitment
The Rogers Foundation has announced a C$90 million ($66.4 million) commitment to the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research (TRCHR) in Toronto. Part of a collaborative effort that includes the Hospital for Sick Children, University Health Network (UHN), and the University of Toronto, TRCHR was established in 2014 with a C$130 million ($90 million) commitment from the foundation, and the latest gift will expand the center’s reach. The foundation’s commitment, which will be matched with C$94.2 million ($69.1 million) in institutional support and additional fundraising, will be used to enhance the digital health platform with cutting-edge wearables, novel sensor-based technologies, and AI-enabled algorithms, creating new systems of care. Moreover, the investment will help researchers predict and prevent heart failure by applying artificial intelligence and machine learning analyses to complex patient data and building on early genetic and biomarker research to reveal the underlying mechanisms of heart failure and identify new therapeutic targets for treatment.
The children’s palliative care provider of the future: A blueprint to spark scale and share innovation
A report from Imperial College London’s Institute for Global Health Innovation presents a blueprint for how to radically improve the levels of care for the rapidly growing number of children around the world with life-limiting conditions. Produced in association with the International Children’s Palliative Care Network, Global Treehouse Foundation, Helix Centre, Isabella Seràgnoli Foundation, Mais Family Office Innovation Centre, ORTO Impact, and Fondazione AIS, the report, The children’s palliative care provider of the future: A blueprint to spark scale and share innovation (103 pages, PDF), outlines nine critical features of a children's palliative care provider of the future: a vision co-designed with children and their families; digital tools for all activities from parent education, to psychosocial support, to play; physical settings as centers for excellence for training, service improvement, and treatment; integration of the full spectrum of services, including new models of care to enhance choice, continuity and access; new organisational models, with economies of scale savings reinvested to increase capabilities and fuel further growth; a network of strategic partnerships with payers, providers, community, and industry; a multidisciplinary workforce; a culture that institutionalises innovation, centred on children, families, and staff as the engine of ideas; and excellence and innovation in leadership roles. The report also offers cross-sector recommendations, including for donors to recognize the potential for scalable innovations in children's palliative care and seek to catalyze their invention and adoption through product development partnership grants and challenge funds.
