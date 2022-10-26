Read full article on original website
Monique Couvson, President and CEO, Grantmakers for Girls of Color
Dr. Monique Couvson (formerly Monique W. Morris) is an award-winning author and social justice scholar with three decades of experience in the areas of education, civil rights, juvenile, and criminal justice. Her research intersects race, gender, education, and justice to explore the ways in which Black communities, and other communities of color are affected by social policies.
