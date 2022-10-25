ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alvin Kamara Prop Bets vs Raiders

One of the most electric players in the NFL is New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Whether it is rushing or receiving, Kamara is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. In recognition of that, our partner Caesars Sportsbook has several exciting player prop bets available for the Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Oct. 30.
Thursday Night Football, Ravens at Buccaneers prop bet: Turnovers from QBs?

The Baltimore Ravens travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers under the stars on Thursday Night Football. Neither team's season has gone to plan thus far, but despite their struggles, they remain atop their respective divisions. Both division leaders have taken a step back this season due to...
Saints vs. Raiders: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Dome

Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 3-4) Raiders 30, Saints 27: In what appears to be a battle of evenly-matched teams, I'll go with the healthier team. The Raiders are much better than their record indicates, and they have more offensive firepower than the Saints right now. An inspired effort by the Saints falls short down the stretch. Sound familiar?
Ex-Saints star Jimmy Graham helped modernize the NFL tight end. This is how it happened.

In 2009, Jimmy Graham, with no college football experience, chose one year on the gridiron with the Miami Hurricanes instead of a practice-squad offer from the New England Patriots. A four-year basketball player at Miami, he chose a year of college football instead of nine NBA tryouts, a $500,000 offer to play basketball overseas, the chance at becoming a Navy SEAL.
Irving says he embraces all religions, defends right to post

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving said Saturday he embraced all religions, defiantly defending his right to post whatever he believes after the owner of the Brooklyn Nets said he was disappointed that Irving appeared to back an antisemitic film. “We’re in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody and I’m not a divisive person when it comes to religion,” Irving said during a tense postgame press conference. “I embrace all walks of life.” Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he was disappointed that Irving appeared to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.” The star guard for the Nets posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.” “The organization has spoken to Kyrie about it,” Nets coach Steve Nash said before their loss to Indiana, not divulging specifics of what that meant.
College GameDay in for an experience

Unlike the majority of football fans, I prefer college football to the NFL. Obviously the play is better when played by professionals, however I prefer almost everything else about the college game. Because of the constant turnover in college athletics, fandom is based almost exclusively on team support as opposed to following a player. There is more history, rivalry and traditions in college football than the NFL, and I dig that kind of stuff because I’m a bit of a dork. ...
Le'Veon Bell loses every round in pro boxing debut against ex-UFC fighter Uriah Hall

Le'Veon Bell's professional boxing debut went about as well as the final few years of Le'Veon Bell's NFL career. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back lost by unanimous decision in his first fight as a pro against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall on Saturday, as part of the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. Each judge scored the four-round bout 40-36 for Hall, meaning Bell unanimously lost every round he was in the ring.

