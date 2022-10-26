A large crowd gathered, waved Iranian flags and linked arms across the Mass Ave Bridge Saturday as part of a global series of protests against the current regime. According to a reddit post for the protest, the event was one of many “Women, Life, Freedom” rallies being held around the globe in recent weeks. Last week in Berlin, ten of thousands of people gathered in solidarity with the anti-government protestors. According to the Associated Press, what began as a protest against the country’s mandatory enforcement of the hijab has transformed into a challenge over disputed elections and other alleged human rights violations.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO