Pelosi: Family 'heartbroken and traumatized' by attack on husband
The alleged assailant faces charges including homicide and elder abuse.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Crowd forms human chain on Mass Ave Bridge to protest Iranian government
A large crowd gathered, waved Iranian flags and linked arms across the Mass Ave Bridge Saturday as part of a global series of protests against the current regime. According to a reddit post for the protest, the event was one of many “Women, Life, Freedom” rallies being held around the globe in recent weeks. Last week in Berlin, ten of thousands of people gathered in solidarity with the anti-government protestors. According to the Associated Press, what began as a protest against the country’s mandatory enforcement of the hijab has transformed into a challenge over disputed elections and other alleged human rights violations.
Correction: Electric Vehicles-Urban Living story
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a story published October 25, 2022, about electric vehicle chargers, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of commercial chargers — ones not in private homes — that are publicly accessible in Los Angeles. There are 4,367, not about 3,000.
