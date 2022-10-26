ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy is now accepting submissions for its Levin Center Award for Excellence in Oversight Research. A core value of the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School is to promote constructive research into oversight by legislative bodies. This award is established to promote and recognize such research efforts.
MICHIGAN STATE
Award winner: Law student aims to become a 'Complete Lawyer'

Law student Stephanie A. Thomas launched her academic career trajectory with an undergrad degree, magna cum laude, in psychology and a minor in sociology from Howard University in Washington, D.C. During her studies, she received intensive training and professional development in early childhood theory and practice, language and literacy development,...
DETROIT, MI
Members of Wolverine Watchmen convicted on all charges

Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen were found guilty on all charges by a Jackson County jury, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were convicted on the following charges in the Fourth Circuit Court:. —Joseph Morrison, of Munith, was convicted of:. •...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Lansing Catholic Lawyers Guild to host Nov. 12 retreat

The Annual Retreat will take place Saturday, November 12, at Miles Christi Family Center; 25300 Johns Road, South Lyon, MI 48178. The retreat will begin with a 9 a.m. Mass. It includes a light breakfast and lunch and spiritual talks. There is an opportunity for confession. The theme is: “Catholic...
SOUTH LYON, MI
Strategic alliance announced between Fraser Trebilcock and Racine & Associates

Lansing – Fraser Trebilcock Davis & Dunlap, P.C. has announced a strategic alliance agreement with Racine & Associates. Racine & Associates was founded in 1985 and frequently serves as general counsel or special outside counsel to various businesses. Its expertise includes public pension law, gaming, finance and investments, real estate, licensing, bankruptcy, and government policy.
DETROIT, MI
State officials tour cargo examination facility at Port of Detroit & U.S. Customs and Border Protection Operations at Metro Airport

MDARD Director Gary McDowell (far left) and State Budget Director Chris Harkins (second from left) toured the Fort Street Cargo Examination Facility at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations at the Port of Detroit and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Wednesday. (Photo...
DETROIT, MI
Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners awards $3.2M to local organizations as part of Community Priority Fund

At their meeting on October 5, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners passed the first vote to award $3.2M to organizations who submitted proposals through the American Rescue Plan Act Funded (ARPA) Community Priority Fund (CPF). Proposals fall under the Addressing Housing and Homelessness and Expanding Access to Childcare categories of the fund. The organizations who are being considered for funding were recommended by a commissioner-appointed, Community Review Body and the County Administrator. .
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
50th Anniversary Celebration

From Birthline: (l-r) Vice President Carol Weber; Executive Director Cheri Johnson; Secretary and attorney Frank Berkemeier; volunteer Angela Martin; Treasurer Bob Gilmore; Sue Hoaglin, the Blessing Store; and past Treasurer and board member Pat McCann. Photo by Mary Steinmetz. The 50th Anniversary of the Birthline Pregnancy and Parenting Center of...
JACKSON, MI

