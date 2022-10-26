Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
legalnews.com
At a Glance ...
The Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy is now accepting submissions for its Levin Center Award for Excellence in Oversight Research. A core value of the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School is to promote constructive research into oversight by legislative bodies. This award is established to promote and recognize such research efforts.
legalnews.com
Award winner: Law student aims to become a 'Complete Lawyer'
Law student Stephanie A. Thomas launched her academic career trajectory with an undergrad degree, magna cum laude, in psychology and a minor in sociology from Howard University in Washington, D.C. During her studies, she received intensive training and professional development in early childhood theory and practice, language and literacy development,...
legalnews.com
Members of Wolverine Watchmen convicted on all charges
Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen were found guilty on all charges by a Jackson County jury, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were convicted on the following charges in the Fourth Circuit Court:. —Joseph Morrison, of Munith, was convicted of:. •...
legalnews.com
Lansing Catholic Lawyers Guild to host Nov. 12 retreat
The Annual Retreat will take place Saturday, November 12, at Miles Christi Family Center; 25300 Johns Road, South Lyon, MI 48178. The retreat will begin with a 9 a.m. Mass. It includes a light breakfast and lunch and spiritual talks. There is an opportunity for confession. The theme is: “Catholic...
legalnews.com
Strategic alliance announced between Fraser Trebilcock and Racine & Associates
Lansing – Fraser Trebilcock Davis & Dunlap, P.C. has announced a strategic alliance agreement with Racine & Associates. Racine & Associates was founded in 1985 and frequently serves as general counsel or special outside counsel to various businesses. Its expertise includes public pension law, gaming, finance and investments, real estate, licensing, bankruptcy, and government policy.
legalnews.com
State officials tour cargo examination facility at Port of Detroit & U.S. Customs and Border Protection Operations at Metro Airport
MDARD Director Gary McDowell (far left) and State Budget Director Chris Harkins (second from left) toured the Fort Street Cargo Examination Facility at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations at the Port of Detroit and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Wednesday. (Photo...
legalnews.com
Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners awards $3.2M to local organizations as part of Community Priority Fund
At their meeting on October 5, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners passed the first vote to award $3.2M to organizations who submitted proposals through the American Rescue Plan Act Funded (ARPA) Community Priority Fund (CPF). Proposals fall under the Addressing Housing and Homelessness and Expanding Access to Childcare categories of the fund. The organizations who are being considered for funding were recommended by a commissioner-appointed, Community Review Body and the County Administrator. .
legalnews.com
50th Anniversary Celebration
From Birthline: (l-r) Vice President Carol Weber; Executive Director Cheri Johnson; Secretary and attorney Frank Berkemeier; volunteer Angela Martin; Treasurer Bob Gilmore; Sue Hoaglin, the Blessing Store; and past Treasurer and board member Pat McCann. Photo by Mary Steinmetz. The 50th Anniversary of the Birthline Pregnancy and Parenting Center of...
Comments / 0