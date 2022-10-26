EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of kids were out Saturday in their best costumes, hitting trunk-or-treat events all over the area. There are several different trunk-or-treats going on in the area, getting everyone in the Halloween spirit by offering several different activities, scares, and of course, candy for all. A massive crowd turned out for […]

HAZLETON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO