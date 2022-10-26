Read full article on original website
The search for the Halloween Golden Ticket
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Trick-or-treaters were out in full force Halloween night, but one local borough had a little extra fun giving out candy, taking a cue from the famous book and movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Halloween alone gets children excited, but this year, golden tickets spread across homes and other […]
Alice M. Sponhouse, 80
Alice M. Sponhouse, 80, formerly of Williamsport, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Watsontown Health and Rehab. Born in Muncy on December 15, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Doyle and Louise (Rice) Kepner. She was employed at the former Lisa Rae Fashions in Muncy, later at Williamport Wire Rope and then the White Deer Treatment Center.
SPCA Pets of the week: Berry and Cherry
NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. Cats' Name: Berry and Cherry In honor of our dessert fundraiser, Sweet Temptations, we are featuring Berry and Cherry. Berry and Cherry are a sweet combination. The cats are bonded, three-year-old sisters. ...
Christopher A. Ungard, 36
Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport he was a son of Richard L. Ungard Jr. and stepson of, Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.
Brenda Gail Mitchell, 78
Brenda Gail Mitchell or better known as “Big Brenda” and “Momma Brenda” to friends and family, 78, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. Born April 18, 1944, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late P.D. and...
Hali Marie Fullmer, 35
Hali Marie Fullmer, 35, of South Williamsport, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 29, 2022 after an unexpected medical condition. Born June 24, 1987 in Cortland, NY, she was a daughter of Peggy (Graham) Fullmer of New York and the late Gary Lee Fullmer. Hali was a graduate of Norwich...
Cathy M. Shreck-Schley, 48
Cathy M. Shreck-Schley, 48, of Muncy, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born March 3, 1974 in Montgomery, she was a daughter of Roy Shreck, of Hughesville and Jean (Gelnett) Hoffman, of Milton. On June 28, 2022 she married her long time companion, Brian K. Schley, who survives.
Dorotha E. (Clarendon) Lundy, 99
Dorotha E. (Clarendon) Lundy, 99, Jersey Shore, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Williamsport Home. She was married on March 27, 1943 to the late Robert B. Lundy who had passed away December 2005. They had shared 62 years together. Dorotha was born on March 27, 1923 in...
Carmen J. Kremser, 96
Carmen J. Kremser, 96, of Montoursville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at home. She was born in 1926 in Montoursville, the daughter of the late Ruth and Paul Rice. She married Paul L. Kremser in 1947 and shared 66 years of marriage. Carmen left her job at GTE Sylvania...
Trunk-or-Treat events held across NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of kids were out Saturday in their best costumes, hitting trunk-or-treat events all over the area. There are several different trunk-or-treats going on in the area, getting everyone in the Halloween spirit by offering several different activities, scares, and of course, candy for all. A massive crowd turned out for […]
Pennsylvania mom admits conspiring to starve to death 2 young daughters
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – A Lycoming County mother has admitted she conspired with her then girlfriend to starve to death her two young daughters. “I miss my babies,” Marie Sue Snyder, 33, said Monday while crying loudly as she pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, theft by deception and fraudulently obtaining food stamps and cash assistance.
Karen L. Dymeck, 57
Karen L. Dymeck, 57, of Lock Haven, resided at Community Service Group for the last 12 years, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at UPMC Harrisburg. Born Oct. 30, 1964 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Charles Dymeck, Mary Lou...
Mary E. Trimble, 62
Mary E. Trimble, 62, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. Born Dec. 18, 1959 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Arthur N. Trimble, Jr and Donna L. (Cook) Trimble. Mary was previously employed by Wegmans in Williamsport. She loved...
Marsha E. (Bryan) Thomas, 62
Marsha E. (Bryan) Thomas, 62, of Hughesville, Pennsylvania died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at home surrounded by family and under the care of UPMC Hospice. Born April 14, 1960, in Williamsport, PA, she is a daughter of Zelda (Egli) Gardener, of Loyalsock, and the late, Ralph Bryan. Marsha was a...
F.M. Kirby Center announces upcoming Broadway series
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The F.M. Kirby Center has announced three upcoming shows as part of its 2022-2023 Broadway series. The Simon & Garfunkel Story‘s national tour will perform at the Kirby Center on March 15. The concert-style show will tell the story of the legendary folk-pop duo. The show will feature some of […]
Michael Angelo “Mike” Caprio, 92
Michael Angelo “Mike” Caprio, 92, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022. Born February 19, 1930 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Carmen and Louisa Soriero Caprio. He enjoyed barbering many years with his uncle and two younger brothers. In 1992, he...
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Editor's Note: Updated on Nov. 1 to reflect the names of those charged in Union County. Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said on Oct....
Child struck by mom, falls down steps
Woodward Township, Pa. — A Linden woman allegedly struck a young boy, causing him to fall down porch steps. Chelsie Elizabeth Sabatino hit her boyfriend before striking the child, police said. The 9-year-old boy, along with two other children, fled from the home and were taken in by a neighbor who then called 911, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Sabatino smelled of alcohol as Trooper Taylor Arnold interviewed her...
Family members devastated after deadly house fire in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — A memorial sits on the steps of a home on Walnut Street in Sunbury. This past weekend, 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and her son, Brayden, died in the fire here. "They are going to be missed a lot. They meant a lot, and it is going to...
Raymond E. “Ray” Younkin, 89
Raymond E. “Ray” Younkin, 89, of Linden, went to rest waiting on his Savior’s second coming on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Susque-View Home. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley M. (Marshall) Younkin on April 12, 2018. Born February 22,...
