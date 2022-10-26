Read full article on original website
Celebrate Halloween in Downtown Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – With Halloween less than a week away, Downtown Lock Haven is the place to be this weekend to get into the “spirit” of the holiday. The festivities kick off Saturday morning with the annual Halloween Parade downtown at 10 AM. Immediately after the parade join in on the fun with the Shop-or-Treat where participating businesses will be handing out candy throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Fentanyl-laced candy concerns days before Halloween
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement issued a warning to parents about a new concern with Halloween only days away. Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News they are monitoring the fentanyl situation and they want parents to be extra cautious this Halloween. “I need everyone to be vigilant, where they are looking at […]
Shirley Gayle Field Lesher, 88
Shirley Gayle Field Lesher, 88, moved home to heaven to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2022, from her residence in Duboistown. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Lesher, who preceded her in death on November 17, 2011. Born in 1933, in Williamsport, she was a...
Joaquin Jesus Huertas, 17
Joaquin Jesus Huertas, 17, of Williamsport left this world all too soon, on Monday October 24, 2022. Born August 1, 2005 in Williamsport he was the son of Maria Vidal- Huertas. Joaquin attended Williamsport Area High School and had future plans to become a psychologist to help people. His caring...
John L. St. Clair, 71
John L. St. Clair, 71 of Delaware Twp., Watsontown, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home. Born December 7, 1950 he was the son of the late Clarence St. Clair and Annebelle (Pursel) Temple, of Mifflinburg. On December 7, 1984 he married the former Debra “Debbie” A. Bickel, and together they celebrated 37 years of marriage.
Hooskow Chainsaw Carvers’ Festival up and running at county fair grounds
MACKEYVILLE, PA – It’s carvin’ time at the Clinton County Fairgrounds: the annual Hooskow Chainsaw Carvers’ Festival began a three-day run on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Now an annual Halloween weekend attraction, the festival features better than 50 carvers from across the United States....
Robert O. Fries, 95
Robert O. Fries, 95, of South Williamsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Bob was born October 9, 1927 in Williamsport. He was a son of the late Otto J. Fries and Florence E. (Fenderson) Lewis. Bob graduated from Williamsport High School with the class...
Dorothy A. Cochran, 92
Dorothy A. Cochran, 92, of Turbotville, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg. Born July 16, 1930, in Dewart, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Neta (Lindauer) Yoder. On June 18, 1950 she married Raymond L. Cochran and together they have celebrated 72 years of marriage.
Faith W. Lilley, 91
Faith W. Lilley, 91, of South Williamsport, passed away Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Williamsport North Nursing Center. She was the daughter of Frederick Wagner and Fay (Blackwell) Wagner Fullmer. Faith was a 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She and her...
Thomas L. Irvin, 62
Thomas L. Irvin, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home in Williamsport. He was born in Williamsport on November 2, 1959 and was the son of the late James Robert “Bob” and Irene (Dutton) Irvin. Thomas married the former Susan L. Charles on July 5, 2003. They shared 19 wonderful years together. He owned Irvin’s Garbage Removal. Thomas loved to spend time with family, friends and his dog, Molly. He also enjoyed going to his river lot.
What's up this weekend? October 28-30
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 28-30 ...
Steven C. Cole, 74
Steven C. Cole, 74, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Born November 20, 1947 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Madeline Doud Cole and Ezra Cole (Mary). Steven was a graduate of South Williamsport High School. He worked as an Electrician with...
Shawn T. Romejko, 32
Shawn T. Romejko, 32, of Muncy, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at home. Born July 26, 1990, in Trenton, NJ, he is a son of Ronald Romejko of Levittown and Janice (Rhodes) Romejko and husband, Scott Vandermuelen, of Muncy. in 2010, Shawn graduated from the Neshaminy High School...
Joyce A. Taylor, 89
Joyce A. Taylor, 89, of Hughesville, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center of Muncy. Born April 11, 1933, in Endicott, NY, she is the daughter of the late John W. Snyder and the late Marjorie L. (Boyles) Martin. She married Robert E. Taylor on December 23, 1950 and shared 69 years of marriage.
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
Health by Design expands health and wellness scene in Lewisburg
Wellness centers are growing throughout the region—from yoga and meditation to red light therapy and IV vitamin injections. Health by Design Wellness Center in Lewisburg is joining the scene with a range of services: skin care and hair removal, red light therapy, infrared sauna, IV therapy, botox. Related reading: Infinity Wellness & Hydration Bar brings new healthcare options to area ...
3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
5 armed men arrested near Pennsylvania high school
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County high school. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We believe […]
Man faces burglary charges in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Williamsport arrested a man for burglarizing a few businesses. Police say Jared Parsons faces charges for stealing from Fine Wine and Spirits, Family Dollar, and Smoke Buddies early Thursday morning. Parsons was allegedly caught on surveillance breaking into all three businesses stealing cigarettes, liquor,...
Riggle named 2022 Lee Phillips Community Service Award winner
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Kiwanis Club had a pleasant surprise for Margaret Riggle when she attended the Kiwanis luncheon Thursday afternoon. The longtime Renovo area volunteer was named the 2022 recipient of the club’s annual Lee Phillips Community Service Award. The award is named for...
