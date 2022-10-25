Driver in red Hyundai in Salt Lake City caught on camera suffering a medical emergency, crashes into the rear of an Amazon van

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
ksl.com
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
FOX 13 Investigates: Salt Lake City lowers the bar for police response times
Response times within the Salt Lake City Police Department are still among the worst in Utah, but they have improved.
KSLTV
One injured, US 6 closed in both directions due to crash
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Both directions of U.S. Highway 6 are shut down near mile marker 193 in Utah County due to a two-car crash. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL the crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway. One person is in...
kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested after allegedly breaking window on TRAX train with a rock
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 28-year-old man is in custody Thursday after allegedly throwing a rock at a TRAX train and breaking a window. According to Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky, the incident happened at the Bingham Junction station around 8 a.m. Arky says the man approached a train that was pulling out. He grew frustrated and threw a rock at the train breaking the window.
kjzz.com
3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
KSLTV
Restaurant reopens after massive fire in Sugar House forced their doors to close
SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to finding a good place to eat on a Friday night, Kimi’s Chop and Oyster House in Sugar House is a pretty good option. You might even meet Kimi Eklund herself, who loves to greet her customers. But after what happened just across the street earlier this week, it was her customers who wanted to talk to her.
ksl.com
Woman critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was critically injured after being hit by a car in Salt Lake City. The crash happened near the intersection of 400 South and 400 West. Salt Lake Police Sgt. Mark Wian said it appears the woman was not in a designated crossing walk and was crossing traffic against the traffic lights.
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Gephardt Daily
UTA Police: Man in custody after alleged criminal mischief, attempted tanker theft
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly threw a rock at a TRAX train he missed, fled Utah Transit Authority police after exiting a bus, and tried to steal a gas tanker. The incident began in the 8...
ksl.com
Owner, employees reflect on 39-year run as Bountiful video rental store prepares to close
BOUNTIFUL — Top Hat Video had already beaten a lot of odds by May 2020. The video rental store in Bountiful, which opened back in 1983, had outlasted corporate competitors like Blockbuster and even the shift to streaming services like Netflix. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many customers who previously frequented the small store at 521 W. 2600 South finally switched to online streaming due to health and safety concerns. The business was losing money and owners Lee and Lona Earl began preparing to close permanently.
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling
The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31 according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).
Ghost Rider of Clinton receives special FOX 13 Dream Team surprise
The Ghost Rider of Clinton is a hero to people of all ages in his community and the FOX 13 News Dream Team wanted to show support for the man behind the mask, Kelly Hertel.
hebervalleyradio.com
UHP Confirms Identity Of Wasatch County Fatality
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-The Utah Highway Patrol confirms USU-Eastern Utah women’s soccer player Lauren Bradshaw was killed last Saturday evening near Soldier Summit in Wasatch County. As stormy conditions descended upon the Beehive State this past weekend, numerous roads were affected by weather, including US Highway 6, where the tragedy...
ksl.com
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
kjzz.com
Man caught on video using credit card burglarized from home during resident's funeral
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police are looking for a person of interest after surveillance video captured him using a credit card at Best Buy. The card does not belong to the man, though. It belonged to a Holladay grandmother, and it was one of several items burglarized from her home during her funeral.
buildingsaltlake.com
Sugar Alley all but destroyed in massive overnight fire. It sought to extend Sugar House retail and housing space.
A massive fire at a building under construction in the core of Sugar House has significantly damaged Lowe Property Group’s Sugar Alley, and it appears the project that has taken years to get to a point where it was nearly completed will be demolished. Police blocked off Highland Drive...
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Salt Lake Valley, Tooele could face winter driving conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in parts of Salt Lake and Tooele counties could be facing some winter driving conditions during their Thursday morning commutes. Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says lake-effect snow from the Great Salt Lake could last nearly all night. “We do...
‘I didn’t know how bad it was’: What students learned from Utah’s shriveling Great Salt Lake
Students from Horizonte Instruction and Training Center in Salt Lake City took a trip to the Great Salt Lake to experience first hand the lake’s troubles and learn how much of an impact the lake has had on their lives.
Comments / 0