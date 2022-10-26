Read full article on original website
The Coolest New Watches from Our Favorite Microbrands
Watch enthusiasts that seek out the new and unique had a veritable smorgasbord to browse in New York City over the next-to-last weekend in October. The trade shows WindUp and WatchTime took place concurrently and bustled with collectors, casual fans, media and industry professionals. The tables, booths and display cases, of course, were also brimming with watches — new and recent releases that, in aggregate, reflect an industry in stride.
Nothing Ear (Stick) Review: $99 Wireless Earbuds Have Never Been So Fun
Nothing's newest wireless earbuds, the somewhat oddly named Ear (stick), aren't game changers. They're budget-friendly earbuds that cost $99 and aren't going to blow you away with their sound quality or premium features — there's no active-noise-cancellation or transparency modes here, and the case doesn't support wireless charging. However,...
The Coros Pod 2 Can Boost Your Running Watch's GPS Abilities
For serious athletes, or those just curious about their running performance, running watches can be an excellent tool. Their ability to monitor multiple metrics as well as GPS location when out on the road or trail can provide a thorough picture illustrating output, pace, distance and more. Despite the large...
Today in Gear: Gear Up and Go Forth
Amazing new conventional cameras (both digital and film) are released constantly – if you're in the market, expansive shoppable guides and explainers can point you in the right direction. But if you're interested in a thermal camera, choices are much more limited. Most often used to diagnose heating issues in machines, thermal cameras aren't typically considered consumer-oriented products. But thermal photography is becoming popular among enthusiasts who want to add an otherworldly quality to their work. The TOPTON TC100 model retails for just $300 – well below thermal cameras of the past. The device connects directly to your smartphone via USB-C, turning it into a pocket-sized thermal camera that'll change how you see the world. If you’re looking to capture what happens when things really... heat up, check it out today.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
At its inception Snapchat was a truly unique platform, bringing photo-focused and disappearing messaging to the masses, a feature that Instagram quickly adopted. However, with the social media landscape moving swiftly towards video, some would assume the app had fallen behind. Now, Snapchat has finally caught up by introducing its own video editing suite, called “Director Mode”. The feature allows creators to utilize virtual green screens, camera speed changes and multiple clip editing, and will particularly appeal to those who use the brand’s Spotlight feature. But Snapchat isn’t just coming after Tik Tok, they’re also coming after BeReal with increased functionality for the Dual Camera mode, which is already available in the regular snapchat cam. This update (along with many others over the years) shows Snapchat’s interest in giving content creators a tertiary platform opportunity, moving away from its simple messaging past.
Should You Buy a Vintage Turntable?
Vintage audio is undoubtedly in vogue. Vinyl has been experiencing an incredible renaissance — so much so that it has encouraged a whole industry to making new turntables, preamps, phono cartridges and other components. And it seems to have had a trickle down effect into other old-school playback formats. Interest in CDs and cassette tapes are both experiencing resurgences, as well (albeit not to the same level as vinyl).
Did NOMOS Glashütte Hit a Homerun with the New Club Sport Polar and Petrol?
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Designed "for life on the go," the latest release from NOMOS Glashütte is the stainless steel 37mm Club Sport neomatik ($3,150). Available now in two sleek and nuanced colorways – Polar and Petrol – and powered by an innovative and super slender DUW 3001 automatic movement, these new models emit what NOMOS calls "radiant, uncomplicated high-performance."
The Best Accessories for Your AirPods Max
The AirPods Max are one of the best and most popular noise-canceling headphones out there. They're the only over-ear headphones that Apple makes and are integrated with many of the same technologies as its other AirPods. They can fast pair to your iPhone. They can detect if they're on/off your ears and automatically play/pause your music. They support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos, so they sound really immersive. And they charge via a Lightning cable, just like your iPhone.
Soft Services's Theraplush Hand Cream Is Not Your Typical Skincare Product
Most of us don't keep much beside our beds — maybe a charging cable for your phone, the phone itself, a glass of water or a book (if you're feeling burnt out by screens). But body care brand Soft Services wants to occupy space on your nightstand. Theraplush, a refillable overnight hand cream packaged in a reusable ribbed vessel, is positioned as the absolute last thing you do before going to bed — even after brushing your teeth.
In the Future, We All Might Rent, Not Own, Our Clothing
Look at your closet, or where you keep your shoes — if you're a collector, it might even be its own room. Clothes are cool, right? Sure, but it's easy to end up owning in excess. When it feels like there's nothing we want to wear inside my closet, I can't help but admit there are plenty of options — too many options.
Backcountry Has Finally Pushed GORE-TEX to Its Max
Today, GORE-TEX is often assumed to be one of the most durable, weather-proof materials. So when it comes time to invest in some sturdy winter gear, most shoppers make sure to swoop up any piece laced with it. That said, this isn’t just any GORE-TEX jacket. Backcountry’s Cottonwoods Jacket is its toughest ski kit to date. It boasts an improved hood fit to ensure nothing inhibits your vision on the slopes (even a full-size helmet), and it’s tough enough to withstand powder storms, tight trees and open groomers. The optimized fit delivers enhanced mobility while soft wrist gaiters will keep your sleeves secure and more comfortable. Best of all, a removable powder skirt means you can rest assured no snow is going to find its way inside. And if that’s not enough gear for your next vacation, shop Backcountry’s entire GORE-TEX lineup to find a wide range of bib pants, snow mittens and more.
This Puffer Jacket is Practically Indestructible and Cold Temps Literally Make it Even Tougher
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Vollebak is known for releasing unconventional, technical garments often made with advanced materials and experimental fibers. As temperatures drop, it's the perfect time to dive into what exactly makes the brand’s Indestructible Puffer ($995) – indestructible.
Not Just a Battery: The DELTA 2 Is a Compact, Insanely Capable Portable Power Station for the Home and Beyond
The DELTA 2 by EcoFlow is the most flexible portable battery on the market and a must-have for around the house and beyond. Its 1024Wh capacity (expandable to up to 3040Wh), connectivity (Bluetooth and Wifi) and versatility (power up to 15 devices at once) make it a cinch to power "over 90 percent of appliances." The compact DELTA 2 can charge to 80 percent in 50 minutes and to 100 percent in only 80, while other systems sometimes take full workdays to juice up; alternatively, it can charge via EcoFlow's solar panels. Perhaps most impressive, the DELTA 2 can achieve 3,000 full battery cycles or, in EcoFlow's words, "users can power their lives once a day for almost an entire decade." Whether your fall plans include overlanding through the wilderness and camping in the park or you simply want reliable, year-round emergency power for your home, don't overlook the DELTA 2. Score 5 percent off for all DELTA 2 orders with code EFSD5OFF.
The JURA Z10 Automatically Grinds and Brews 32 Hot or Cold Brew Specialties
JURA’s Z10 is a new kind of automatic coffee machine, for both hot and cold brew. It can make 32 different "specialties," including a wide range of espresso drinks, and contains a built-in coffee grinder called the "Product Recognizing Grinder" (P.R.G.). For each type of brew, the P.R.G. automatically adjusts its grind to ensure that every recipe is optimized from the start. Once the beans are ready, they’ll enter the machine’s "eighth-generation brewing unit." Utilizing JURA's unique, 3D brewing technology, the brewing unit flows precisely metered water evenly through your ground coffee multiple times. The result is an aromatic, best-in-class cup of coffee – every single time. The Z10 is uniquely designed to create “genuine cold brew specialties.” Its Cold Extraction Process starts with a more coarsely ground coffee that is then pulsed with high-pressure cold water to create a fruity, energizing brew. Z10's user-friendly touchscreen makes it easy to switch up your usual coffee routine on a whim. Coffee lovers with a curious streak, your dream machine has arrived in the JURA Z10.
The Best Dip Bars for Pushing Through Your Workout Goals
Not every muscle-boosting workout requires a loaded-down barbell or heavy equipment resembling your home's framing. You're able to conduct plenty of strength-based workouts with just your bodyweight, and one such exercise that utilizes your density is the ever-popular dip. Dips can be an excellent addition to any regimen for their...
