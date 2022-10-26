Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
More Kern County water districts split with larger authority
Two more members of the Kern Groundwater Authority announced that they will form their own groundwater sustainability agencies, continuing a pattern of members distancing themselves from Kern County’s largest groundwater agency. The Shafter-Wasco Irrigation District and North Kern Water Storage District will each form their own GSA, it was...
thesungazette.com
Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility
VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
Oil drillers warn incoming setback law will have deep impact in Kern County
(The Center Square) – Independent oil and gas producers are backing a proposed referendum to repeal a California law requiring 3,200-foot setback distances between new oil wells and sensitive areas – a measure that could hobble oil-rich Kern County. Starting in January, Senate Bill 1137 will ban new...
Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
Bakersfield Californian
Tehachapi area measures have mistakes on mail-in ballots
TEHACHAPI — Ballot errors have been identified on at least three measures coming before some Tehachapi area voters on Nov. 8. Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District that would extend the lease of the local hospital to Adventist Health, and two measures put on the ballot by the Bear Valley Community Services District have errors.
Taft Midway Driller
Kern County Board of Supervisors actions for Oct. 25
The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for the Oct. 25 Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
TRIP has announced some upcoming overnight road closures in Bakersfield
There are several overnight closures scheduled in the city of Bakersfield for the upcoming weekend and week.
SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg SFB visible to many in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX successfully launched internet-providing satellites into orbit Wednesday and the rocket’s trail was visible in to many in Kern County. The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base just after 6 p.m. It carried a load of Starlink internet satellites. And if you looked into the sky towards the […]
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
Windy conditions expected in our mountains and deserts
Fall-like weather continues across Kern County. A system passing over the Great Basin on Wednesday will bring an increase in winds for our mountains and deserts and a little cooling, especially in the morning hours. We should be warming back to near average temps starting Thursday and Friday, then little changes through the weekend. We […]
Measure K would create one-cent sales tax
Kern County supervisors placed Measure K on the mid-term ballot over the summer. It's a one-cent or one percent sales tax on retail sales in unincorporated areas of Kern County.
Kern County to hold 2 National Perscription Drug Take Back Day events
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29th. Take Back Day aims to help Americans dispose of unneeded medications that can often become a gateway to addiction.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Southern hospitality at Cracker Barrel
Am I surprised that it seems like half of Kern County has been patiently waiting in line at Cracker Barrel since it opened in August?. Heck no. Every few weeks I get emails from readers asking if particular restaurants are going to be opening here. Popular on the list are Claim Jumper and TGI Friday's. Cracker Barrel has been right in the mix, particularly since they started opening stores in California.
Report: Ming Avenue, New Stine Road most dangerous intersection in Bakersfield
According to a Bakersfield law office, Ming Avenue and New Stine Road is the most dangerous intersection in the city.
47-Year-Old Casey Wootten Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bakersfield. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 58 west of Lokeren Road.
Printing error mislabels measure up for vote in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Office has issued an apology after making a printing mistake on a Tehachapi ballot measure. Measure X is a proposition asking voters to approve a new 30-year lease between Adventist Health and the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District. A “yes” vote ensures that Adventist Health will construct a […]
Kern County is the top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
KGET 17
Lanes clear after 3 vehicles overturn on SB Hwy 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three vehicle accident has impacted traffic on southbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported that the accident happened at 1:43 p.m. and has blocked the fast lane of Highway 99. The...
KGET 17
Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle...
American Jewelry Co. announces plans to close after 124 years
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of the Carl and Becky Saenger’s last name. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a good run, to say the least. Now, American Jewelry Company, in business since 1898, is finally calling it quits. But the local company, closing after 124 years, is not […]
