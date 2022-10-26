ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Bakersfield Californian

More Kern County water districts split with larger authority

Two more members of the Kern Groundwater Authority announced that they will form their own groundwater sustainability agencies, continuing a pattern of members distancing themselves from Kern County’s largest groundwater agency. The Shafter-Wasco Irrigation District and North Kern Water Storage District will each form their own GSA, it was...
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility

VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Tehachapi area measures have mistakes on mail-in ballots

TEHACHAPI — Ballot errors have been identified on at least three measures coming before some Tehachapi area voters on Nov. 8. Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District that would extend the lease of the local hospital to Adventist Health, and two measures put on the ballot by the Bear Valley Community Services District have errors.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Kern County Board of Supervisors actions for Oct. 25

The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for the Oct. 25 Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg SFB visible to many in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX successfully launched internet-providing satellites into orbit Wednesday and the rocket’s trail was visible in to many in Kern County. The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base just after 6 p.m. It carried a load of Starlink internet satellites. And if you looked into the sky towards the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Windy conditions expected in our mountains and deserts

Fall-like weather continues across Kern County. A system passing over the Great Basin on Wednesday will bring an increase in winds for our mountains and deserts and a little cooling, especially in the morning hours. We should be warming back to near average temps starting Thursday and Friday, then little changes through the weekend. We […]
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Southern hospitality at Cracker Barrel

Am I surprised that it seems like half of Kern County has been patiently waiting in line at Cracker Barrel since it opened in August?. Heck no. Every few weeks I get emails from readers asking if particular restaurants are going to be opening here. Popular on the list are Claim Jumper and TGI Friday's. Cracker Barrel has been right in the mix, particularly since they started opening stores in California.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Printing error mislabels measure up for vote in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Office has issued an apology after making a printing mistake on a Tehachapi ballot measure. Measure X is a proposition asking voters to approve a new 30-year lease between Adventist Health and the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District. A “yes” vote ensures that Adventist Health will construct a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County is the top agricultural producer in nation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
KGET 17

Lanes clear after 3 vehicles overturn on SB Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three vehicle accident has impacted traffic on southbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported that the accident happened at 1:43 p.m. and has blocked the fast lane of Highway 99. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

American Jewelry Co. announces plans to close after 124 years

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of the Carl and Becky Saenger’s last name. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a good run, to say the least. Now, American Jewelry Company, in business since 1898, is finally calling it quits. But the local company, closing after 124 years, is not […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy